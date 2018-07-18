Funko and Epic Games Announce “Fortnite” Collectible Collaboration

Developer Epic Games and pop culture collectibles company Funko teamed up for an upcoming collaboration featuring “Fortnitetoys.

The manufacturer’s upcoming line, based on the popular battle royale-styled third-person shooter, will feature over ten different product lines. Fans can purchase Pop! figures, 5 Star figures, Vynl, keychains, Pint Size Heroes, and Pop! apparel based on popular imagery and characters from “Fortnite” when the collection launches this holiday season.

“This collection will be a true celebration of ‘Fortnite’s’ incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko ‘Fortnite’ collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game,” said Funko CEO Brian Mariotti.

Unfortunately, there are no examples at present of what fans can expect from the Funko and “Fortnite” collaboration. Given “Fortnite’s” massive success on consoles, mobile devices, and PC, it will no doubt be a tremendous draw for gifts this holiday season, as the new toys drop into retailers around the world later this year.

This announcement follows Funko’s previous confirmation that it will soon be adding a new “Pokémon” Pikachu figure to its lineup as a Target exclusive in July. Previously, Funko has released a wide variety of toys, ranging from popular video game characters to television shows.

Fandoms from all across the entertainment spectrum have seen a variety of Funko Pop! releases, from “Doctor Who” to “TaleSpin.” Epic Games’ massively popular “Fortnite” is a logical next step for the toy creator.

