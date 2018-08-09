‘Fortnite’ Fitness Classes Are Now a Thing, Apparently

If your child is “Fortnite” obsessed, there is now a health club offering a workout based on the hit battle royale game, according to MTV News.

David Lloyd Leisure, which offers over 100 gyms across Europe, developed a new fitness routine based around the various emotes used in “Fortnite.”

The classes are geared toward children and teenagers.

“David Lloyd Clubs is encouraging kids and teens to swap their controllers for choreography, as it introduces ‘Emote Royale’: a unique workout class dedicated to learning the dance moves from ‘Fortnite,'” the health club stated.

Emotes are the animations that players can have their avatars display in-game, some of which are popular victory dance animations.

“The victory dances that players use to celebrate within the ‘Fortnite’ game – known as emotes – have become so popular that everyone from footballers to film stars have been attempting them in the real world. England’s Deli Alli has ‘taken the L’ in his goal celebrations and Will Smith and ‘Stranger Things’ star, Millie Bobby Brown, have been caught on camera doing the ‘floss’.”

The fitness classes are just one method of cashing in on the “Fortnite” craze. If you’re any good, there’s a new cash-making opportunity to consider: some parents are now reportedly paying “Fortnite” tutors upwards of $20 per hour to help their kids improve their skills in the free-to-play game.

The wildly popular game is poised to grow even further, as Epic Games plans to release the game on Android this summer, potentially growing the playerbase by another 250 million players.

