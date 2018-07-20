‘Fortnite’ Is Celebrating Its First Birthday With a Limited Time Event

Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday.

Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the birthday cosmetic set. Dealing 1,000 damage to opponents will unlock the Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon. Dancing at different birthday cakes unlocks the Happy Birthday! Spray, while playing 14 matches will reward 5,000 XP. Finally, people who finish all three challenges will unlock the Birthday Cake back bling.

“Fortnite’s” Save the World story campaign is getting in on the festivities as well. Players who complete the Fortnite Birthday questline in that mode can earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero. They can also earn tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas potentially containing heroes and weapons from every event held in the last year (not including quest rewards).

“Fortnite” had one hell of a first year. It currently has over 125 million players and it’s now the biggest free-to-play console game of all time. It reportedly made over $1 billion in the last year just from in-game purchases, according to market research firm SuperData. An estimated $296 million of that money came in April alone, up from $223 million in March and $126 million in February. In a recent LendEDU poll, nearly 70% of people surveyed said they spent money on the game, paying an average of $84.67 for emotes, cosmetics, and more. Nearly 37% were buying in-game items for the first time.