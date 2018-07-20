‘Fortnite’ Is Celebrating Its First Birthday With a Limited Time Event

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday.

Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the birthday cosmetic set. Dealing 1,000 damage to opponents will unlock the Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon. Dancing at different birthday cakes unlocks the Happy Birthday! Spray, while playing 14 matches will reward 5,000 XP. Finally, people who finish all three challenges will unlock the Birthday Cake back bling.

“Fortnite’s” Save the World story campaign is getting in on the festivities as well. Players who complete the Fortnite Birthday questline in that mode can earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero. They can also earn tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas potentially containing heroes and weapons from every event held in the last year (not including quest rewards).

“Fortnite” had one hell of a first year. It currently has over 125 million players and it’s now the biggest free-to-play console game of all time. It reportedly made over $1 billion in the last year just from in-game purchases, according to market research firm SuperData. An estimated $296 million of that money came in April alone, up from $223 million in March and $126 million in February. In a recent LendEDU poll, nearly 70% of people surveyed said they spent money on the game, paying an average of $84.67 for emotes, cosmetics, and more. Nearly 37% were buying in-game items for the first time.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Is Celebrating Its First Birthday

    'Fortnite' Is Celebrating Its First Birthday With a Limited Time Event

    Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday. Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the […]

  • Ubisoft Compensating "For Honor" Players Affected

    Ubisoft Compensating "For Honor" Players Affected By DDoS Attack

    Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday. Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the […]

  • 'Stardew Valley' Multiplayer Officially Arrives On

    'Stardew Valley' Multiplayer Gets PC Release Date

    Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday. Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the […]

  • 'Tom Clancy's The Division' Gets Its

    'Tom Clancy's The Division' Gets Its Own Lore-Expanding Books In 2019

    Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday. Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the […]

  • Valve Swings the Banhammer Down on

    Valve Swings the Banhammer Down on 60K 'Dota 2,' 'CS:GO' Cheaters

    Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday. Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the […]

  • 'Breath Of The Wild's' Motorcycle Races

    'Breath Of The Wild's' Motorcycle Races To 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'

    Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday. Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the […]

  • Microsoft Reports Impressive Q4 Earnings, Cloud/Gaming

    Microsoft Reports Impressive Q4 Earnings, Cloud and Gaming Sectors Strong

    Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” turns one year old on Jul. 25. To celebrate, Epic is holding a limited time in-game event, it announced on Friday. Starting Jul. 24, players can complete birthday challenges in Battle Royale mode after jumping from the Battle Bus. Each one will unlock a slice of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad