‘Fortnite’ Has 78 Million Month, Epic Details Fall Skirmish

With “Fortnite’s” sixth season beginning next week, developer Epic Games is detailing the battle royale title’s upcoming Fall Skirmish competition.

Beginning in October, Epic is opening the tournament up to “inclusive competition,” where everybody can play and compete, it said in a blog post. “To make that possible we’ve had to harden and scale our systems and infrastructure,” it said. “For example, August was ‘Fortnite’s’ biggest month yet, with 78.3 million of you showing up to play. This exposed weak points and allowed us to make targeted improvements to critical systems, such as stats and servers.”

The Summer Skirmish also highlighted problems with performance and spectating, Epic said. The developer is working on those issues and said it will share details in the coming weeks.

Epic is also splitting Fall Skirmish players into five distinct Clubs — Fort Knights, Lucky Llamas, Dusty Dogs, Rift Raiders, and Bush Bandits. Clubs are awarded points based on player performance. They then have a chance to win $4 million in prizes at the conclusion of the Fall Skirmish depending on how many points they earn.

The Fall Skirmish will include a variety of play formats each week, Epic said, including some featured during the Summer Skirmish. Week 1 kicked off today at noon Eastern. In addition to the usual Friday competitions, the developer is introducing weekly trials for select members of each club so they can earn additional points.

“As always, expect Fall Skirmish to continue to mix up the formats each week with subtle changes to the Friday competitions and more extravagant changes to the weekly Trials,” Epic said.