You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Epic Wants To Change ‘Fortnite’s’ Endgame

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday.

“‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.”

Epic said it’s important to support a variety of late game strategies beyond “just build lol.” “We strongly believe that the evolution of ‘Fortnite’ supports a wide range of play styles and counterplay,” it said. “Currently, the superiority of shotguns, rockets, and uncapped building are such a dominant play style in the final circle that most other strategies are being drowned out.”

The studio is currently exploring changes to weapon balance and resource economy. It made a few tweaks recently and said it will continue to make more in the near future so players have more options to counter opponents in combat, especially in the late game.

“You should be able to find Victory Royales through multiple strategies,” Epic said. “We want to empower you to showcase your skill, strategy, and tactics in all variety of ways.”

“Fortnite” is currently one of the most popular online games. It recently reached 125 million players. The mobile version has reportedly earned over $100 million on iOS since its launch three months ago. It has managed to surpass some of the most successful multiplayer mobile titles of the past two years, including Tencent’s massively successful “Honor of Kings” (a.k.a. “Arena of Valor”), according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. ‘Fortnite’ initially launched in invite-only form for two of the 12 weeks it has been available.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • Epic Wants To Change 'Fortnite's' Endgame

    Epic Wants To Change 'Fortnite's' Endgame

    Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday. “‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.” […]

  • Check Out The Demo For Valve's

    Check Out the 'Portal'-Themed Demo for Valve's Knuckles EV2 VR Controller

    Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday. “‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.” […]

  • The Sharks of 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey'

    The Sharks of 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' in Glorious, Flesh-Rending Action

    Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday. “‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.” […]

  • New 'Minecraft' Switch Trailer Flaunts Cross-Play

    New 'Minecraft' Switch/Xbox One Trailer Flaunts Cross-Play Fun

    Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday. “‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.” […]

  • The 2018 Steam Summer Sale is

    The 2018 Steam Summer Sale is Now Live

    Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday. “‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.” […]

  • Amazon's Mobile Masters Event Takes Place

    Amazon's Mobile Masters Event Takes Place June 23-24

    Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday. “‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.” […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 4, Week 8 Challenges Guide

    Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday. “‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad