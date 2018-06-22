Epic Wants To Change ‘Fortnite’s’ Endgame

Epic Games wants to give “Fortnite” players multiple ways to counter each other in combat and more strategies to win a match, it said in a blog post on Thursday.

“‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving,” Epic said. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.”

Epic said it’s important to support a variety of late game strategies beyond “just build lol.” “We strongly believe that the evolution of ‘Fortnite’ supports a wide range of play styles and counterplay,” it said. “Currently, the superiority of shotguns, rockets, and uncapped building are such a dominant play style in the final circle that most other strategies are being drowned out.”

The studio is currently exploring changes to weapon balance and resource economy. It made a few tweaks recently and said it will continue to make more in the near future so players have more options to counter opponents in combat, especially in the late game.

“You should be able to find Victory Royales through multiple strategies,” Epic said. “We want to empower you to showcase your skill, strategy, and tactics in all variety of ways.”

“Fortnite” is currently one of the most popular online games. It recently reached 125 million players. The mobile version has reportedly earned over $100 million on iOS since its launch three months ago. It has managed to surpass some of the most successful multiplayer mobile titles of the past two years, including Tencent’s massively successful “Honor of Kings” (a.k.a. “Arena of Valor”), according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. ‘Fortnite’ initially launched in invite-only form for two of the 12 weeks it has been available.