You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Is Getting A Special Retail Bundle Called Deep Freeze

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday.

The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used to buy cosmetics and the Premium Battle Pass.)

It will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and the Xbox One family of devices starting on Nov. 13 for $30. People can also buy and download it digitally via the in-game store and first-party digital marketplaces.

Fortnite Battle Royale” first launched in September 2017 and is currently one of the biggest games around with over 125 million registered players. It’s now a pop culture phenomenon and it’s transformed developer Epic Games into a company worth $5-8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“Fortnite” will be the first game to receive full cross-platform support on the PlayStation 4, Sony announced last month. Previously, Sony only allowed “Fortnite” crossplay with mobile and PC, but that didn’t sit well with many fans who were forced to create separate accounts on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, losing progression and cosmetics in the process. Sony is now holding an open beta for cross-platform gameplay, while Epic said it’s working on a solution for people with multiple accounts. Neither company has said when these new features officially go live.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Is Getting A Special Retail

    'Fortnite' Is Getting A Special Retail Bundle Called Deep Freeze

    Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday. The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used […]

  • Republic of Gamers' Tricked-Out Gaming Phone

    Republic of Gamers' Tricked-Out Gaming Phone Hits U.S.

    Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday. The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used […]

  • 'Borderlands 2 VR' Coming To PlayStation

    'Borderlands 2 VR' Coming To PlayStation VR This December

    Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday. The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used […]

  • 4106_D013_00374_CROP(ctr) Gary Oldman stars as Winston

    U.K. Production Hits New Highs, Spurred by Tax Reliefs

    Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday. The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used […]

  • CD Projekt Teams With Digital Scapes

    CD Projekt Teams With Digital Scapes For 'Cyberpunk 2077' Optimization

    Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday. The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used […]

  • 'Fortnite' Save the World Returning to

    'Fortnite' Save the World Returning to Canny Valley, Updated Missions

    Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday. The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used […]

  • How 'Control' Became Remedy's First Female

    How 'Control' Became Remedy's First Female Lead Video Game

    Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday. The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad