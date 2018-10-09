‘Fortnite’ Is Getting A Special Retail Bundle Called Deep Freeze

Epic Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are putting out a special retail version of the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” they announced on Tuesday.

The “Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle” includes the base game, plus the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency used to buy cosmetics and the Premium Battle Pass.)

It will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and the Xbox One family of devices starting on Nov. 13 for $30. People can also buy and download it digitally via the in-game store and first-party digital marketplaces.

“Fortnite Battle Royale” first launched in September 2017 and is currently one of the biggest games around with over 125 million registered players. It’s now a pop culture phenomenon and it’s transformed developer Epic Games into a company worth $5-8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“Fortnite” will be the first game to receive full cross-platform support on the PlayStation 4, Sony announced last month. Previously, Sony only allowed “Fortnite” crossplay with mobile and PC, but that didn’t sit well with many fans who were forced to create separate accounts on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, losing progression and cosmetics in the process. Sony is now holding an open beta for cross-platform gameplay, while Epic said it’s working on a solution for people with multiple accounts. Neither company has said when these new features officially go live.