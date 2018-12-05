×
Embargo Busting Video Shows ‘Fortnite’ Getting Massive New Creative Sandbox Mode

By

Epic GamesFortnite” is getting a creative sandbox mode, which allows players to build their own island of mini-games and points-of-interest, a the game’s third major play option, according to YouTuber Lachlan who apparently played the mode and released videos ahead of an embargo.

Once live — Lachlan reports that will happen Thursday — the mode will be one of three options (Save the World, Battle Royale, and now Creative) that will greet players when they first launch the game.

The mode opens on a lobby island peppered with a bunch of rifts. Each rift opens to different players servers. The player will get four islands to build on. Once in the island, you can walk around or enter fly mode. Players are also equipped with a phone which can be used to call in items, scenes, buildings, you name it. Once placed, you can tear apart prefab creations or simply build your own items from scratch. Those pre-created scenes include major constructions like towers from Tilted Towers, factories, and the like. Those major constructs appear as port-a-fort items in your inventory once selected. Then you simply toss the port-a-fort and it pops up there. Building from scratch lets you place items, using your phone to rotate, push, pull, copy, and float them.

Once you’re done building, you can set rulesets for a map and invite friends. So your creations can be a Deathmatch map, a place to play or build, for instance.

We’re sure to learn more once the mode is officially announced this week. You can watch the full embargo-breaking video below.

Creative Mode Leak mirror Credit: Lachlan from FortNiteBR

 

  'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Dev Starbreeze

    'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Dev Starbreeze Raided by Swedish Authorities

  Embargo Busting Video Shows 'Fortnite's' Creative

    Embargo Busting Video Shows 'Fortnite' Getting Massive New Creative Sandbox Mode

  'Trivia Crack' Adds New Live Game

    'Trivia Crack' Takes on 'HQ Tivia' With Live Game Mode 'Trivia Live'

  'Dead By Daylight' Charity DLC Raises

    'Dead By Daylight' Charity DLC Raises Over $500,000, Comes to Consoles

  'Unreal Tournament' Isn't Being Actively Developed,

    'Unreal Tournament' Isn't Being Actively Developed, Epic Confirms

  The Razer Blade Stealth Gets An

    The Razer Blade Stealth Gets An Updated Look, More Gaming Power

  'Artifact' is an immensely deep game

    Video Game Review: "Artifact"

