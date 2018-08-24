You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Robust Competition System’ Coming to ‘Fortnite’ This Fall

Epic Games is working on a “robust competition system” for “Fortnite: Battle Royale,” it revealed in a state of development post on Friday.

“We are aware of a strong desire from competitive players for more opportunities to compete directly against one another within the same match,” the studio said. “Development recently began for a robust competition system which will allow for all players to compete with one another and be recognized for their accomplishments.”

That kind of sounds like a ranked ladder system, doesn’t it? Epic said the first version of this feature will launch in the fall.

Epic also wants to improve “Fortnite’s” controls across all platforms. It’s working on custom controls, so players can completely remap their gamepads to suit their preference. The studio hopes to launch the feature later this year. It’s also implementing peripheral-based matchmaking. That means if you’re using a controller, you’ll face other players using controllers. If you’re using a keyboard and mouse, you’ll battle other KB+M users. This should allow for a more even playing field. But, the current crossplay rules still apply, Epic said. If you’re a PC player, you’re still going to compete with other PC players regardless of input device.

“We believe you should be able to play ‘Fortnite’ when and how you want, whether it’s on the couch with a controller or on the go with ‘Fortnite Mobile,” it said.

Epic’s post details a host of other upcoming “Fortnite” changes, including weapon balance tweaks, performance issues, Playground updates, and more.

  'Robust Competition System' Coming to 'Fortnite' This Fall

    'Robust Competition System' Coming to 'Fortnite' This Fall

  • You Can Soon Read Comics On

    You Can Soon Read Comics on the Nintendo Switch With InkyPen

  • Roberto Orci

    Roberto Orci Boards 'Galaga' Animated TV Show

  • Shigeru Miyamoto

    Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Criticizes Free-to-Play Games Model

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 5, Week 7 Challenges Guide

  • iFixit Tears Down the Magic Leap

    iFixit Tears Down the Magic Leap Headset and Finds Lots of Glue

  Check Out These Incredible Fan-Made 'Overwatch' Sneakers

    Check Out These Incredible Fan-Made 'Overwatch' Sneakers

