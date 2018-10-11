You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Android Version Available Now Sans Invite

CREDIT: Epic Games

The mobile iteration of “Fortnite” for Android is now available to download and play without a beta invite.

Previously, the beta was available to download for free, but required a beta invite to jump in and enjoy. Now the game is available without a wait, so long as you meet the recommended system specs on a supported device. Epic Games has a list of acceptable devices via its website.

The recommended system specs are below:

  • OS: Recommended Android 8.0 or higher, 64 bit
  • RAM: Recommended 4GB or higher
  • GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

The “Fortnite” apps is not available via the Google Play store, and must instead be downloaded via Epic Games at its official site. Epic Games opted to skip the Google Play Store for a direct release, which allowed the studio to retain additional profits. However, given that it’s now easier for anyone to spoof the download page’s URL, this move it’s important to remain extra vigilant and ensure you’re downloading the game from the correct place.

“Fortnite” is currently in the middle of Season 6, with plenty of Halloween-themed skins, including customizable looks, pets, and other goodies to deck out your characters with. The most recent game patch 6.02 introduced the new Limited Time Mode Disco Domination as well as the quad launcher for Save the World players as well.

