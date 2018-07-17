‘Fortnite’s’ Rocket Launch Was a Success Thanks, in Part, to Amazon Web Services

Online game events can be disastrous. Just ask “Pokémon Go” developer Niantic, whose inaugural Pokémon Go Fest was plagued by connectivity issues. Better yet, ask any MMO player how it feels to be stuck in a queue on launch night. Sometimes, game servers can’t handle the sudden influx of players rushing to join in on the fun. But, “Fortnite’s” recent rocket launch event went pretty smoothly, and Amazon is taking some of the credit.

“Fortnite” developer Epic Games is continuing to invest in Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its choice in online infrastructure, Amazon announced on Tuesday. The blockbuster battle royale title currently has over 125 million players.

Epic has run “Fortnite’s” worldwide game server fleet, backend platform systems, databases, and websites on AWS’ cloud platform from the very beginning. When an “unprecedented” flood of players rushed into the game for the rocket launch, AWS allowed Epic to host the event without any serious problems, Amazon said, ensuring game servers were available to anyone who wanted to participate.

Additionally, Epic is also using AWS analytics services such as Amazon Kinesis Streams and Amazon Elastic MapReduce to analyze the billions of events generated by “Fortnite” and social media interaction so it can continually improve the game.

“We’ve been developing our services on AWS since 2012. AWS has the broadest and deepest portfolio of services that allow us to stay focused on driving innovation in our products rather than the basic infrastructure needed to get or keep a service running. Their unmatched scalability has been instrumental in keeping pace with our rocketing player populations,” said Chris Dyl, director of platform at Epic Games.

Video game publishers Ubisoft, Nexon, Supercell, and Zynga also use Amazon Web Services for their online titles.