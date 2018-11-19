Former Remedy Entertainment, Wargaming Devs Form New Studio

×
CREDIT: Redhill Games

A multinational group of former AAA game developers and executives are forming a new studio called Redhill Games, they announced on Monday.

Redhill is comprised of developers from Remedy Entertainment (“Alan Wake,” “Quantum Break”), Wargaming (“World of Tanks”), Guerrilla Games (“Horizon Zero Dawn”), Starbreeze (“Payday 2”), and more. Based in Helsinki, the studio will concentrate on “creating high-quality titles targeting underserved market segments in the gaming industry.” Specifically, its core focus will be rooted in free-to-play tactical shooters and ongoing games-as-a-service titles, two genres the team knows best.

“I’ve had the joy of working with so many wonderfully talented people since beginning in games in 1999,” said Redhill Games CEO Matias Myllyrinne. “Redhill Games represents the best of the best from all my years of experience, bringing together some of the industry’s top professionals from various disciplines for a new adventure. These are people who have collaborated closely before, and I’m confident our best games are still ahead of us.”

Myllyrinne is the former CEO of Remedy Entertainment and former head of global development at Wargaming, where he spearheaded advancements to the company’s development efficiency, quality, and output across its ten internal studios worldwide. He’s joined by Redhill CTO Mikko Uromo and executive producer Milos Jerabek. Both previously worked at Wargaming and Remedy. Meanwhile, Redhill COO Ekaterina Dolgova was the former head of HR and chief of staff for global development at Wargaming.

The studio said the next phase of its company roadmap will focus on expanding its development and production team. It will talk more about what it’s working on in 2019.

