You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Library Director Pleads Guilty to Stealing $89,000 in Library Funds to Play ‘Game of War’

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

A former Utah library director who pled guilty to stealing $89,000 from the library where he worked to purchase items in “Game of War” was sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and ordered to pay most of the stolen cash.

On Tuesday  Adam Winger pled guilty to theft and forgery during an appearance at the Utah First District Court on Tuesday. The 38-year-old stole North Logan City credit cards meant for funding the public library’s expenses to purchase hundreds of gift cards for himself, according to police. He then used the gift cards to purchase items in “Game of War.”

“Game of War’ is a popular mobile phone game based on a “freemium” subscription model from developer MZ. It was one of the top-grossing apps of 2014 and 2015 and has since enjoyed success as players sink time and money into its expansive PvP battles and resource-gathering gameplay.

Its aggressive in-game marketing is geared toward players spending cash on purchasing materials, power-ups, and upgrades as well as in-game gold packs that cost anywhere from $5 to $100.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • IGN Pulls Editor's Posts After Plagiarism

    IGN Fires Editor, Pulls Posts After Plagiarism Allegations Surface

    A former Utah library director who pled guilty to stealing $89,000 from the library where he worked to purchase items in “Game of War” was sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and ordered to pay most of the stolen cash. On Tuesday  Adam Winger pled guilty to theft and forgery during an appearance at […]

  • 'RuneScape' Developer Jagex Forms Third-Party Publishing

    'RuneScape' Developer Jagex Forms Third-Party Publishing Initiative

    A former Utah library director who pled guilty to stealing $89,000 from the library where he worked to purchase items in “Game of War” was sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and ordered to pay most of the stolen cash. On Tuesday  Adam Winger pled guilty to theft and forgery during an appearance at […]

  • Here's When The Next Three 'Pokemon

    Here's When the Next Three 'Pokemon Go' Community Days Are Planned

    A former Utah library director who pled guilty to stealing $89,000 from the library where he worked to purchase items in “Game of War” was sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and ordered to pay most of the stolen cash. On Tuesday  Adam Winger pled guilty to theft and forgery during an appearance at […]

  • 'Mario Tennis Aces' Nintendo Switch Bundle

    'Mario Tennis Aces' Nintendo Switch Bundle Unveiled

    A former Utah library director who pled guilty to stealing $89,000 from the library where he worked to purchase items in “Game of War” was sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and ordered to pay most of the stolen cash. On Tuesday  Adam Winger pled guilty to theft and forgery during an appearance at […]

  • Deep Silver Acquires 'TimeSplitters,' 'Second Sight'

    Deep Silver Acquires 'TimeSplitters,' 'Second Sight' IP

    A former Utah library director who pled guilty to stealing $89,000 from the library where he worked to purchase items in “Game of War” was sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and ordered to pay most of the stolen cash. On Tuesday  Adam Winger pled guilty to theft and forgery during an appearance at […]

  • 'Gone Home' Coming to Switch Five

    'Gone Home' Hits Nintendo Switch Five Years After Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    A former Utah library director who pled guilty to stealing $89,000 from the library where he worked to purchase items in “Game of War” was sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and ordered to pay most of the stolen cash. On Tuesday  Adam Winger pled guilty to theft and forgery during an appearance at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad