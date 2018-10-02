You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Harry Potter Video Game Footage May Have Leaked

Footage from what appears to be a Harry Potter game in development was leaked via a Reddit thread on Tuesday and spotted by Metro.

Reddit user VapeThisBro claims they secretly filmed the footage after being asked to watch the footage in a mall and take a survey.

The leaked video shows off RPG elements, like a character creation screen, and shows the character running in third-person perspective, making potions, performing spells, and exploring familiar environments, like the Great Hall in Hogwarts.

A few shots show a left-hand corner spell selection screen with classic Harry Potter universe spells like “Lumos” and “Reparo.”

A blurb also in the Reddit thread states that players can choose to be good or evil, which would likely affect what kind of spells players can use.

As for whether or not the footage is legitimate, it certainly looks convincing and a job ad from Avalanche Software last year had some speculating that the studio was working on a Harry Potter RPG. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Entertainment did not respond to Variety’s request for comment regarding the legitimacy of the footage.

The Reddit thread also has an apparent blurb for the game (although it’s unclear exactly how the user was able to sneak this out— maybe it’s not really a “leak”?):

“Set in the 19th Century (1800’s) Wizarding World, this 3rd person open-world action RPG game centers around your character with unique abilities who has eared (sic) a late acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You are a newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic with a unique ability to track and identify remnants of a pottant (sic) ancient power.

Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins o (sic) brew within the castle walls. Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

On your quest you will craft potions, master new spells, and discover fantastical beasts. You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny – the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hands.

FEATURES

– Journey to Hogwarts to become one of 8 different Wizard types

-Experience Hogwarts, make new friends, uncover new secrets, and change the fate of the Wizarding world.

-Experience a new magic system that creates countless possibilities to master magic.

-Freely explore the Wizarding World for the first time, Choose your house and friends at Hogwarts, and decide to pursue a path of good or evil.

-Create your own witch or wizard, and experience a (sic) all new story separate from the books or films.

  Footage From What Looks Like a

    New Harry Potter Video Game Footage May Have Leaked

  Nintendo's Dragalia Lost Mobile App Grosses

    Nintendo's 'Dragalia Lost' Mobile App Grosses $3 Million in First Five Days

  New 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' Shown

    Apple Reveals First Look at 'Elder Scrolls: Blades'

  'Life Is Strange 2' Coming to

    'Life Is Strange 2' Coming to Mac, Linux in 2019

  Google Debuts Project Stream, Partners With

    Google Debuts Project Stream, Partners With Ubisoft For Testing

  IGDA Holding Mentor Sessions for Game

    IGDA Holding Mentor Sessions for Game Developers in Wake of Studio Closings

  Assistant Allegedly Stole Millions From Gearbox

    Personal Assistant Allegedly Stole Millions From Gearbox CEO

