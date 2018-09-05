‘Food Truck Rush’ Is Cartoon Network’s First Location-Based VR Game

CREDIT: Cartoon Network

The Cartoon Network just launched its first location-based virtual reality title on Wednesday.

“Food Truck Rush” is a multiplayer game based on the BAFTA award-winning and Emmy-nominated animated series “We Bare Bears.” The show is about three brothers named Panda, Grizzly, and Ice Bear who are trying to fit in and make friends in the Bay Area. But this is hard to do because, you know, they’re bears. It was created by Annie Award-winner Daniel Chong and it’s produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

In “We Bare Bears: Food Truck Rush,” 2-3 players take on the roles of the bear brothers and operate a food truck together. Their goal is to cook and serve food to as many customers as possible before time runs out. Cartoon Network created the game in partnership with WePlayVR developer AiSolve and Philadelphia-based game studio PHL Collective. WePlayVR is a free-roaming virtual reality arena with a haptic floor that provides in-game feedback. Players must use the arena to complete complex orders and avoid kitchen mishaps.

WePlayVR currently has locations in London, Dubai, New Zealand, Seattle, and more. “Food Truck Rush” is the first third-party IP to launch on AiSolve’s platform.

Cartoon Network was the first children’s television network to enter the VR space with “Adventure Time: Magic Man’s Head Games.” That beloved animated series just ended its 10-season run on the network on Sept. 3.

“We Bare Bears: Food Truck Rush” launched exclusively at the Family Fun Center in Tukwila, Wash. this week and is available to play over the next three months.

