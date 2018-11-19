×
'PUBG' Priorities Shift Beyond 'Fix PUBG' Campaign For 2019

In an open letter to players on Steam, PUBG Corp. declared its “Fix PUBG” campaign is winding down. The developer will be pivoting instead to a new development direction.

Previously, the “Fix PUBG” campaign was announced in an effort to do exactly what its name implied: “fix” the popular battle royale title by squashing a variety of bugs and polishing problem areas that players struggled with.

The letter finds executive producer Taeseok Jang admitting that the team “overlooked issues that matter to you” when speaking to players, as it had focused on quickly rolling out new content in an exponential manner. As a result, PUBG Corp. is showing reticence when it comes to the missteps of the past, stating it has “reflected a lot on our mistakes.”

The post detailed some of PUBG Corp.’s newest priorities for the game going forward into 2019, like build stability and quality, which Jang outlines as the company’s “most important value.” These aspects will be prioritized over adding new content and tweaking battle royale gameplay.

“At first, this is likely to slow down our build cadence, but as these processes become more proficient, we hope to provide new content as fast as before, while maintaining our new stability and quality-first goal,” said Jang in the post. He went on to confirm that this is indeed “the end” of the campaign to resolve the various issues players have with the battle royale title, though the team will “redouble our efforts” with the lessons learned and continue to move forward.

These changes come just three months after the “Fix PUBG” campaign debuted. “PUBG” is available on Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices, with the PlayStation 4 iteration debuting this Dec. 7.

