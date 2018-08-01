‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ Revenue Reaches $400M Worldwide

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo’s free-to-play tactical role-playing game “Fire Emblem Heroes” surpassed $400 million in player spending on iOS and Android, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

The game now has a commanding lead over other mobile Nintendo titles. Its revenue is now more than six times greater than “Super Mario Run” and 9.5 times greater than “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp,” Sensor Tower said. About 52% of this spending was on Google Play, while the remaining 48% was on the Apple App Store. Japanese players account for the majority of “Fire Emblem Heroes” revenue (56%), with the U.S. coming in second at 31%.

Although “Fire Emblem Heroes” is free-to-play, it includes a “gacha”-style monetization system where players can spend real money on orbs (the in-game currency) and use them to unlock random heroes and other quality of life items.

“‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ has been a consistent earner for Nintendo, grossing more than $20 million per month since launch on average,” said Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson. “Players spent more than $23 million in the game worldwide during June, its second highest earning month since launch — and its momentum doesn’t appear to be waning in the slightest.”

Nintendo’s mobile business was up slightly in the last fiscal quarter, according to an earnings report released on Tuesday. Smart devices and IP-related income reached nine billion yen, a 0.4% increase year-on-year. Nintendo plans to launch a new mobile RPG called “Dragalia Lost” this summer and a “Mario Kart” title by the end of this fiscal year, which ends in March.

