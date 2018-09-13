‘Final Fantasy VII,’ ‘IX,’ And ‘X’ Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2019

Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday.

“Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time any of these games are being released on a Nintendo system.

There’s no word yet on what they’ll cost. Expect them sometime in 2019.

Additionally, Nintendo announced on Thursday “Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD” will be available for Switch on the eShop. Three more games in the long-running franchise will also launch on Switch in the near future — “World of Final Fantasy Maxima” launches Nov. 6; “Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!” launches this winter; and the Nintendo GameCube co-op game “Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition” comes out next year with online multiplayer and no need for a link cable.

Today’s Nintendo Direct was supposed to air last week, but was delayed after a deadly earthquake struck north of Hokkaido, Japan. At least seven people died during the magnitude-6.7 quake and numerous homes were buried in the area.