‘Final Fantasy VII,’ ‘IX,’ And ‘X’ Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2019

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Square Enix

Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday.

“Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time any of these games are being released on a Nintendo system.

There’s no word yet on what they’ll cost. Expect them sometime in 2019.

Additionally, Nintendo announced on Thursday “Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD” will be available for Switch on the eShop. Three more games in the long-running franchise will also launch on Switch in the near future — “World of Final Fantasy Maxima” launches Nov. 6; “Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!” launches this winter; and the Nintendo GameCube co-op game “Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition” comes out next year with online multiplayer and no need for a link cable.

Today’s Nintendo Direct was supposed to air last week, but was delayed after a deadly earthquake struck north of Hokkaido, Japan. At least seven people died during the magnitude-6.7 quake and numerous homes were buried in the area.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Announces 'Animal Crossing' For Nintendo

    Nintendo Announces 'Animal Crossing' For Nintendo Switch

    Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday. “Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time […]

  • 'Final Fantasy VII,' 'IX,' And 'X'

    'Final Fantasy VII,' 'IX,' And 'X' Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2019

    Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday. “Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time […]

  • Nintendo Switch Online Members Can Buy

    Nintendo Switch Online Members Can Buy These Nifty NES Controllers

    Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday. “Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time […]

  • 'Luigi's Mansion 3' Is Coming To

    'Luigi's Mansion 3' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

    Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday. “Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time […]

  • 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Season Pass Includes

    'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Season Pass Includes Remastered 'Assassin's Creed III'

    Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday. “Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time […]

  • Twitch Hires Its First Head of

    Twitch Hires Its First Head of Diversity And Inclusion

    Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday. “Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time […]

  • mlb-bamtech-league-of-legends-esports

    Riot Says It Puts Employees on Leave 'When Necessary' After Toxic Behavior Report

    Some high-definition versions of classic “Final Fantasy” titles are coming to Nintendo Switch next year, Nintendo revealed during a Direct on Thursday. “Final Fantasy VII,” “Final Fantasy IX,” and “Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster” are all on their way, along with the recently released “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.” This is the first time […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad