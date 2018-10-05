You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘FIFA 19’ Publisher EA ‘Closely Monitoring’ Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case

CREDIT: Electronics Arts

Video game publisher Electronic Arts expressed concern about the rape allegations against soccer star and “FIFA 19” cover athlete Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday.

“We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo,” EA Sports told the Associated Press. “We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values.”

FIFA 19” released on Sept. 28 and features Ronaldo prominently on the cover. EA Sports also recently depicted the soccer player on its Twitter banner, but that image has been reportedly swapped for one of the “FIFA 19” logo and review quotes. However, an EA spokesperson told Eurogamer the company updates its social banners for certain marketing beats.

Earlier this month, a woman named Kathryn Mayorga claimed Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. A lawsuit was filed in a Clark County, Nevada court last Friday, according to CNN. It alleges Ronaldo and his team took advantage of Mayorga’s fragile emotional state and coerced her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in exchange for $375,000. Her lawsuit seeks to void the settlement and agreement. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has since reopened a criminal investigation.

Ronaldo dismissed the allegations on Twitter Wednesday. “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” he said. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

“My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

  • 'FIFA 19' Publisher EA 'Closely Monitoring'

    'FIFA 19' Publisher EA 'Closely Monitoring' Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Early Access

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Early Access Content for PS4 Owners Revealed

  • 'Fortnite' Nintendo Switch Bundle Available In

    'Fortnite' Nintendo Switch Bundle Available in Stores Now

  • Anthem

    'Anthem's' Four Character Classes Detailed

  • How Starfox Showed Up in a

    How Starfox Showed Up in a Ubisoft Game

  • Nintendo Patents Case That Turns Phone

    Nintendo Patents Case That Turns Phone Into Working Gameboy

  • Editors Behind Marvel's Biggest Shows Discuss

    Editors Behind Marvel’s Biggest TV Shows Discuss Insomniac’s ‘Spider-Man’

