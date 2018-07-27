Female Basketball Players Are Coming To ‘NBA Live 19’

Basketball fans can soon create female players in “NBA Live” for the first time in the franchise’s history, publisher Electronic Arts announced on Friday.

When “NBA Live 19” launches, people can make a female character in the Create-a-Player mode and compete in the Streets World Tour, Live Events, Live Run, and more.

“The inclusion of female players is an important step toward leveling the playing field, providing gamers increased opportunities to express their unique individuality and create a reflection of themselves while competing in the game,” EA said. “This new feature follows last year’s introduction of the WNBA’’s full roster in the ‘NBA Live’ franchise, also a video game first.”

There will be plenty of customization options for female characters, including multiple preset head models and hundreds of hairstyles, EA said. The NBA Live Companion App’s GameFaceHD feature now supports scanning female faces as well. After physical features are set, players can choose the character’s height and weight. There is no difference in these limits for female players vs. male players, EA said. Everyone will have equal options when setting their player’s physical attributes.

Female characters will have access to the entire progression system in “NBA Live 19.” The game will also introduce new Icon Abilities modeled after some professional women ballers like Candace Parker. “The new Icon Progression system will create more choice, customization options, and rewards to give you the ultimate freedom to create a female or male baller that represents you in NBA Live 19,” EA said.

Last year, players could unlock rewards after completing games, Live Events, and certain milestones within “NBA Live 18.” Now, there are male and female versions of reward items, along with some rewards exclusive to female characters. Tops, bottoms, socks, sneakers, accessories, tattoos, and celebrations can all be customized.

“NBA Live 19” will be available worldwide on Sept. 7 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.