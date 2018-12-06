New ‘Far Cry’ Box Art Leaks Ahead of The Game Awards

Ubisoft released a new teaser trailer on Wednesday for an unannounced “Far Cry” project. Now, the game’s box art has leaked online in a post on the online forum ResetEra.

The new game is apparently called “Far Cry: New Dawn.” The box art depicts two young women holding weapons and tormenting a shirtless man tied to a wrecked car. A run-down church and silo are in the background. It looks like rural Montana, which means “New Dawn” is possibly a direct sequel to “Far Cry 5.”

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for one of the endings to “Far Cry 5.”]

In “Far Cry 5’s” “Resist” ending, it turns out Joseph Seed, the game’s religious cult leader antagonist, was right all along about the collapse of civilization. A nuclear explosion goes off and the two of you wind up trapped in a bunker together.

“You’re all I have left now. You’re my family,” Seed says. It’s a creepy, but fun twist.

The shirtless man on the “New Dawn” box art sort of resembles Seed and could be a member of his cult. The landscape in the background is ruined and wildly overgrown, which fits the post-apocalyptic vibe of the teaser trailer.

Of course, it’s too soon to tell if “New Dawn” is a full game or a standalone expansion to “Far Cry 5,” similar to 2013’s “Far Cry: Blood Dragon.” Ubisoft will reveal more during The Game Awards, which airs online tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Make sure to check out all of Variety’s Game Awards 2018 coverage, especially Thursday night as we cover the show live, from the red carpet and inside the awards themselves. You can catch up on all the latest news here.