‘Fallout Shelter’ Available Now on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Bethesda Game Studio’s popular mobile game “Fallout Shelter” is now available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, executive producer Todd Howard announced Sunday during the Bethesda E3 2018 press conference.

“Fallout Shelter” is a free-to-play sim game where you build a vault, fill it with dwellers, and go on quests in the Wasteland. It first launched on iOS and Android in 2015. Over 120 million have downloaded and played it since then. Its player base is larger than every other Bethesda Game Studios’ title combined, Howard said.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, Bethesda said you’ll get some sweet freebies for your Vault, including one Pet Carrier, one Mr. Handy, a six-pack of Nuka-Cola Quantum, and five lunchboxes. The publisher is also having mobile-only giveaways from June 11-13 to celebrate the game’s third anniversary. Additionally, it’s running a sale on in-game items from June 14-18 on mobile, PC, and Xbox One.

