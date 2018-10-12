‘Fallout 76’ Partners With West Virginia Tourism Department Ahead of Release

The West Virginia Tourism Office is working alongside Bethesda in a partnership set to promote “Fallout 76” and its post-apocalyptic vision of West Virginia.

Bethesda and the Tourism Office will work alongside each other on advertising campaigns meant to help both outfits, with West Virginia seeking to “educate players about West Virginia’s unique landscape and culture,” and Bethesda branding materials with “Fallout 76,” where the game is set.

“It’s finally time the rest of the world sees what a gem West Virginia is,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said in a statement. “For years, I’ve been saying we have it all: beautiful scenery, the best people you could ask for, and more. And now, we get to share a piece of that with people all over the world through the unique lens of this video game.”

There’s a wide breadth of different locations to see in West Virginia that are reflected in “Fallout 76,” albeit with their own irradiated charm. The West Virginia Tourism Office commissioner Chelsea Ruby said the “Fallout 76” version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is evocative of an “eerily beautiful” West Virginia after the disastrous apocalypse that befell humanity.

“Fallout 76” will indeed feature iconic locations from West Virginia, including the State Capitol, the Greenbrier Resort, West Virginia University, and a selection of other instantly-recognizable locales. Players will get to check it all out for themselves with “Fallout 76” launches on Nov. 14 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The “Break-It Early Test Application” beta will begin this month on all platforms as well.