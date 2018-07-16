Delve Further Into the World of ‘Fallout 76’ With Streamable Clips From Bethesda’s E3 Showcase

Players looking to learn more about the latest entry in the “Fallout” series, “Fallout 76,” can now check out several new YouTube videos culled from Bethesda’s E3 Showcase. “The Power of the Atom! Intro to Nukes,” “You Will Emerge! Introduction to Multiplayer,” “A New American Dream! An Intro to C.A.M.P.,” and “Welcome to West Virginia” clips are now available to pore over thanks to the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

“The Power of the Atom!” features an animated short spliced with gameplay footage discussing the acquisition of nuclear weapons in “Fallout 76,” by way of seeking out nuclear codes and joining up with others to activate missile launches. The video details what will happen when a certain area of the “Fallout 76” map is nuked, and the repercussions of doing so.

“You Will Emerge!” offers prospective players an eyeful of multiplayer gameplay, also created in the style of a classic educational video with animated footage and gameplay cuts. It advises viewers to beware, since some of their fellow wanderers in the Wasteland may not be “neighborly.” It acts as a brief overview of what you can do with friends and other players while navigating the enormous world.

“A New American Dream!” offers a brief look at the Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P.), the expanded building platform that allows you to construct homes and other structures anywhere out in the game, including turrets and other defensive mechanisms. With the game’s massive focus on “rebuilding” the country, you’ll tend to utilize this particular tool often.

“Welcome to West Virginia” provides an overview of the new locale in “Fallout 76,” West Virginia, in all its glory. Given that “Fallout 76” is a prequel to the entire “Fallout” series, it’s far less ravaged than the lands players have seen in-game before, and as such will feature more verdant greenery than usual.

“Fallout 76” is planned for launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Nov. 14, with an early beta test in the works releasing at an as-yet undisclosed date.