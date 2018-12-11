Big ‘Fallout 76’ Update Adds Push-To-Talk, C.A.M.P. Improvements on PC

Bethesda Game Studios released a big patch for its beleaguered online role-playing game “Fallout 76” on Tuesday. The PC update (it arrives on consoles Thursday) is around 3GB, according to the patch notes posted on Reddit, and it includes promised improvements to voice chat, the C.A.M.P. system, and more.

Many “Fallout 76” players said they wanted a push-to-talk option for voice chat, and Bethesda is finally implementing it. Now, they can decide when to speak up and when to remain silent instead of broadcasting their every word to the Appalachian Wasteland. It’s set to the Caps Lock key by default, while the Toggle Always Run key has been moved to the “/” key.

The update also adds a number of C.A.M.P. improvements. Small obstructions will now be automatically removed when players put objects on top of them, Bethesda said, allowing them to build when and where they want more easily. Players will now also be notified when they log into the game if their current C.A.M.P. location is occupied by someone else. If they choose to stay in that world, they can place their C.A.M.P. at another location for free. If they join a new world where the space is unoccupied, it will automatically appear in its original spot.

Bethesda is also adding the ability to re-spec SPECIALs. After reaching level 51, and every level thereafter, players can choose whether they want to unlock a new Perk Card or reallocate one SPECIAL point.

The patch also brings a number of stability and performance improvements, along with balance and user interface tweaks, additional PC settings, and more. But, it appears not everyone is thrilled with all the changes. Bethesda fixed an issue with the Feed the People event quest, which previously gave Canned Meat Stew to all players on a server instead of giving it to only the quest’s participants. Players apparently liked the bug and thought it was intentional.

“It’s a shame it was actually a bug and is fixed,” Reddit user Mega Sloth said. “We do this event every time it pops up with a friend to, you know, Feed the People. Because it felt nice having the random Canned Meat pop when I was on a lower level, we were doing it to pass on the good habit and help other dwellers out there. Sure, magically teleporting cans to other people isn’t immersive but, eh, was a nice thing to do, made me feel better about myself knowing some people might enjoy free +5% xp food.”

“Exactly, it’s awesome that you get to help everyone on the server, it’s literally called feed THE PEOPLE, not feed yourselves,” said Reddit user DeemSleep. “How misguided it is to remove the one factor of that event that made it special. For once a glitch works to make something better and they jump on it.”