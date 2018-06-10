E3 Trailer: ‘Fallout 76’

The trailer for “Fallout 76” debuted during the Xbox press conference today. The game is a prequel to every previous “Fallout” title, and is “four times the size of ‘Fallout 4,'” according to Bethesda’s Todd Howard.

Other details about the game are scarce, but a recent Kotaku article suggests that the game is an online multiplayer survival RPG. “It will have quests and a story, like any other game from Bethesda Game Studios,” Kotaku reports. “It will also feature base-building — just like 2015’s ‘Fallout 4’ — and other survival-based and multiplayer mechanics.”

“Fallout 76” is the first video game to take place in the “Fallout” universe since 2015’s “Fallout Shelter” mobile game and the open-world RPG “Fallout 4.”

The 2018 Bethesda E3 Showcase takes place on Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. PT, and you can watch the broadcast live here at Variety.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.