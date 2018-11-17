×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Push to Talk, Other Tweaks Coming to ‘Fallout 76’ Soon, First Patch Hits Next Week

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bethesda

Fallout 76” gets its first patch on Monday and the developer plans to deliver a slew of tweaks to the game — including increasing the stash limit and delivering both push to talk and a field of view slider for the Windows PC version — by the end of the year, Bethesda announced Friday.

The update, the team said, is also a sign that they are listening closely to complaints and requests.  The Nov. 19 patch will focus primarily on game performance and stability on all platforms but will also come with a list of fixes to quests, UI, C.A.M.P.s, and more. Bethesda said that full patch notes will be available early next week and that this particular patch will be large compared to what we expect for patches going forward. Regular updates will always vary in size, but future updates should be much smaller in comparison, it said.

Here’s what Bethesda said will be coming before the year ends:

  • Stash Limit Increase – We hear you loud and clear. We will be increasing the stash limit in the coming weeks. The current limit is there for technical reasons, to cap the number of items the game is tracking in the world, including every container and stash. We believe we have some ideas in both the short- and long-term that will address the size without risking stability, but this is one we need to take our time on to make sure it is done right.
  • Push to Talk for PC – After listening to all of your concerns, we have made progress on getting this into the game and it will also be included in an update in the next few weeks.
  • Ultrawide Support for PC – 21:9 support will be coming soon. We have seen it in testing and it looks awesome.
  • FOV Slider for PC – We know this is a popular request for our PC players— look for a FOV slider soon.
    As always, we strive to make Fallout 76 a better experience and value all your feedback and reports of issues on reddit, Twitter, our official forums and other places.

In the coming year, Bethesda added, the game will see new content and game systems that add to the life and experiences in Appalachia.

Related

“We’ll see new Vaults opening, new ways to easily improve your C.A.M.P.s, ways to create, team-up, and faction-based PvP, and many more free add-ons we haven’t talked about yet. In addition, you will see articles each week that highlight new events, content, and features we’re excited to share. We look forward to growing Fallout 76 with you.”

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Gaming

  • 'Castlevania' Executive Producer Working on 'Devil

    'Castlevania' Executive Producer Working on 'Devil May Cry' Series

    “Fallout 76” gets its first patch on Monday and the developer plans to deliver a slew of tweaks to the game — including increasing the stash limit and delivering both push to talk and a field of view slider for the Windows PC version — by the end of the year, Bethesda announced Friday. The […]

  • 'Beholder' Short Film Adaptation Releases First

    'Beholder' Short Film Adaptation Releases First Trailer

    “Fallout 76” gets its first patch on Monday and the developer plans to deliver a slew of tweaks to the game — including increasing the stash limit and delivering both push to talk and a field of view slider for the Windows PC version — by the end of the year, Bethesda announced Friday. The […]

  • 'Star Citizen' Launches First Planet, Goes

    'Star Citizen' Launches First Planet, Goes Free-to-Play for One Week

    “Fallout 76” gets its first patch on Monday and the developer plans to deliver a slew of tweaks to the game — including increasing the stash limit and delivering both push to talk and a field of view slider for the Windows PC version — by the end of the year, Bethesda announced Friday. The […]

  • Astro Gaming Introduces Customizable Astro C40

    Astro Gaming Introduces Customizable Astro C40 TR Controller

    “Fallout 76” gets its first patch on Monday and the developer plans to deliver a slew of tweaks to the game — including increasing the stash limit and delivering both push to talk and a field of view slider for the Windows PC version — by the end of the year, Bethesda announced Friday. The […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Disc-Free Xbox One in the Works (Report)

    “Fallout 76” gets its first patch on Monday and the developer plans to deliver a slew of tweaks to the game — including increasing the stash limit and delivering both push to talk and a field of view slider for the Windows PC version — by the end of the year, Bethesda announced Friday. The […]

  • Kickstarter Gameband Game Watch is Officially

    Kickstarter Gameband Game Watch Is Officially Dead, No Refunds in Sight

    “Fallout 76” gets its first patch on Monday and the developer plans to deliver a slew of tweaks to the game — including increasing the stash limit and delivering both push to talk and a field of view slider for the Windows PC version — by the end of the year, Bethesda announced Friday. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad