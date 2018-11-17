Push to Talk, Other Tweaks Coming to ‘Fallout 76’ Soon, First Patch Hits Next Week

“Fallout 76” gets its first patch on Monday and the developer plans to deliver a slew of tweaks to the game — including increasing the stash limit and delivering both push to talk and a field of view slider for the Windows PC version — by the end of the year, Bethesda announced Friday.

The update, the team said, is also a sign that they are listening closely to complaints and requests. The Nov. 19 patch will focus primarily on game performance and stability on all platforms but will also come with a list of fixes to quests, UI, C.A.M.P.s, and more. Bethesda said that full patch notes will be available early next week and that this particular patch will be large compared to what we expect for patches going forward. Regular updates will always vary in size, but future updates should be much smaller in comparison, it said.

Here’s what Bethesda said will be coming before the year ends:

Stash Limit Increase – We hear you loud and clear. We will be increasing the stash limit in the coming weeks. The current limit is there for technical reasons, to cap the number of items the game is tracking in the world, including every container and stash. We believe we have some ideas in both the short- and long-term that will address the size without risking stability, but this is one we need to take our time on to make sure it is done right.

Push to Talk for PC – After listening to all of your concerns, we have made progress on getting this into the game and it will also be included in an update in the next few weeks.

Ultrawide Support for PC – 21:9 support will be coming soon. We have seen it in testing and it looks awesome.

FOV Slider for PC – We know this is a popular request for our PC players— look for a FOV slider soon.

As always, we strive to make Fallout 76 a better experience and value all your feedback and reports of issues on reddit, Twitter, our official forums and other places.

In the coming year, Bethesda added, the game will see new content and game systems that add to the life and experiences in Appalachia.

“We’ll see new Vaults opening, new ways to easily improve your C.A.M.P.s, ways to create, team-up, and faction-based PvP, and many more free add-ons we haven’t talked about yet. In addition, you will see articles each week that highlight new events, content, and features we’re excited to share. We look forward to growing Fallout 76 with you.”