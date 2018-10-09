You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bethesda Plans to Support ‘Fallout 76’ For ‘Years and Years’

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bethesda plans to support multiplayer online game “Fallout 76” for “years and years,” Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communication at Bethesda Softworks, told Variety. The company just isn’t entirely sure what form that long-lived support will take just yet.

“We have plans of our own,” he said. “But some ideas have to come from players playing the game and seeing what they want.”

Fallout 76,” an online-only game that drops groups of 24 players into an ever-evolving, player-shaped take on Bethesda’s beloved “Fallout” series,” doesn’t hit PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One until Nov. 14. But a beta for the game goes live later this month and if all goes well, experience and items earned during it will still around for the full launch.

In the short term, Bethesda is entirely focused they’re prepared for the onslaught of players hitting the game’s servers on Oct. 23.

Once the game is live, the team already has a number of big projects to tackle for the game including adding support for private servers and mods, something Hines calls a “game changer” for “Fallout 76.”

Related

“That’s a pretty big thing,” he said. “We need to put together some services that involve all of that.”

The team also plans to send out weekly to monthly updates.

“It needs to be a mix of things in size and scope,” he said. “From little, small stuff to adding events, to adding bigger things, all the way up to maybe adding a new mode that players might want.”

One example, Hines gave, was the reaction some have had to “Fallout 76’s” murder system, which essentially protects players who don’t want to participate in player-versus-player all of the time from harassment by those who do.

“Any number of people were OK with that,” Hines said of the reaction. “But some said, ‘That’s not fair. I just want PVP. PVP all of the time.’ If there’s enough of those people, maybe that will be a thing we look into.

Hines pointed to “Fallout 3” as an example of Bethesda listening more closely to how fans and players react to a game. There was a vocal group of players who weren’t happy the game ended, so Bethesda released an update that essentially removed the ending and let players keep moving forward without breaking the game’s narrative.

“We needed to react to what players wanted,” he said. “I imagine those sort of things will emerge when it comes to ‘Fallout 76’ too.”

One thing the team won’t be looking into any time soon is the addition of cross-platform play and progression to “Fallout 76,” between the computer, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. News of PlayStation’s sudden about-face on the topic came too late for Bethesda’s developers to incorporate the new support into the game. They haven’t even had a team to dig into what it means or how it works. Hines added.

“Once we get through the beta and get through the launch and someone has the time to look at it we can figure out what it might take,” he said. “I don’t know what it will take, but it will not be easy or straight-forward. If it’s something we end up doing, I guarantee it will take a while to do.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • Microsoft Looking to Buy 'Pillars of

    Microsoft Looking to Buy 'Pillars of Eternity' Dev Obsidian (Report)

    Bethesda plans to support multiplayer online game “Fallout 76” for “years and years,” Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communication at Bethesda Softworks, told Variety. The company just isn’t entirely sure what form that long-lived support will take just yet. “We have plans of our own,” he said. “But some ideas have […]

  • Bethesda Plans to Support 'Fallout 76'

    Bethesda Plans to Support 'Fallout 76' For 'Years and Years'

    Bethesda plans to support multiplayer online game “Fallout 76” for “years and years,” Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communication at Bethesda Softworks, told Variety. The company just isn’t entirely sure what form that long-lived support will take just yet. “We have plans of our own,” he said. “But some ideas have […]

  • Rockstar Offers $1M 'GTA Online' Bonus

    Rockstar Offers $1 Million 'GTA Online' Bonus for 'Red Dead 2' Pre-Orders

    Bethesda plans to support multiplayer online game “Fallout 76” for “years and years,” Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communication at Bethesda Softworks, told Variety. The company just isn’t entirely sure what form that long-lived support will take just yet. “We have plans of our own,” he said. “But some ideas have […]

  • Get Fit With Switch Exclusive 'Fitness

    Get Fit With Nintendo Switch Exclusive 'Fitness Boxing' After the Holidays

    Bethesda plans to support multiplayer online game “Fallout 76” for “years and years,” Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communication at Bethesda Softworks, told Variety. The company just isn’t entirely sure what form that long-lived support will take just yet. “We have plans of our own,” he said. “But some ideas have […]

  • Extra Glitz and Glamour Come to

    Extra Glitz and Glamour Come to 'The Sims 4' With Get Famous Expansion

    Bethesda plans to support multiplayer online game “Fallout 76” for “years and years,” Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communication at Bethesda Softworks, told Variety. The company just isn’t entirely sure what form that long-lived support will take just yet. “We have plans of our own,” he said. “But some ideas have […]

  • Marc Merrill

    Riot Games' Marc Merrill to Sell Santa Monica Property (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bethesda plans to support multiplayer online game “Fallout 76” for “years and years,” Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communication at Bethesda Softworks, told Variety. The company just isn’t entirely sure what form that long-lived support will take just yet. “We have plans of our own,” he said. “But some ideas have […]

  • Telltale's The Walking Dead: Kirkman's Skybound

    Telltale's 'The Walking Dead': Kirkman's Skybound Discusses What's Next

    Bethesda plans to support multiplayer online game “Fallout 76” for “years and years,” Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communication at Bethesda Softworks, told Variety. The company just isn’t entirely sure what form that long-lived support will take just yet. “We have plans of our own,” he said. “But some ideas have […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad