‘Fallout 76’ Will Be ‘Entirely Online,’ Releases November

“Fallout 76” will be “entirely online,” Bethesda announced at their E3 presser on Sunday.

Players will be able to join friend’s parties and progress will follow them, or they can choose to go it alone and play solo.

Game Director Todd Howard explained the advantages of the latest in the “Fallout” franchise being an online RPG.

“You’ll be who you want, exploring a huge world, doing quests, experiencing a story and leveling up,” Howard said.

The upcoming game also finally has a release date of Nov. 14, 2018.

Howard jokingly called the title a “softcore survival” title, as death in the game won’t mean loss of progress. He also gave some background information on the upcoming title, explaining that vault 76 was built for America’s tercentenary. The player is one of the very few chosen to reside in the vault, and spends 25 years waiting for reclamation day — the day when the vault opens and “Fallout 76” begins.

“Fallout 76” will serve as a prequel for the series, and will be “four times the size of ‘Fallout 4.'”

The announcement is one of many at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference, which was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 10.

