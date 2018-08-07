‘Fallout 76’ Is Not Coming To Steam On PC

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fallout 76
CREDIT: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda’s online action role-playing game “Fallout 76” won’t be available on Valve’s Steam platform during beta or when it launches on Nov. 14.

The game’s updated FAQ page states the beta “will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net),” and a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer on Monday both the PC beta and the official launch are happening on Bethesda.net and not Steam.

Steam is arguably the biggest digital distributor of PC games, so it’s a little surprising to see Bethesda deliberately forego the platform for its own launcher. But, it’s not the first video game publisher to do so. Activision Blizzard now uses its own Blizzard Battle.net application for major online titles like “Destiny 2” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.” Epic Games is also avoiding large platforms like Steam and Google Play for its hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite,” which currently has more than 125 million players. Market intelligence company SuperData believes “Fortnite’s” success — along with the popularity of voice and text chat app Discord — is encouraging other publishers to break from Steam.

Related

“Game publishers are rethinking their reliance on Steam and its sizable cut of digital revenue after the success of ‘Fortnite Battle Royale,’ which only is available through Epic’s launcher on PC,” said principal analyst at SuperData Research Carter Rogers. “Additionally, the rising popularity of Discord (which hit 130M total users in May) means that gamers are no longer reliant on Valve’s platform for social interaction. Their main friends lists now live on Discord, not Steam.”

While Steam still provides a valuable platform for small to mid-sized games, Rogers said Bethesda is big enough to stand on its own. “Bethesda is certainly popular among PC gamers, with 15% worldwide considering themselves a fan,” he said. “However, the brand is not yet as popular as Steam (33%), Valve (19%), or certain PC gaming publishers like Blizzard (31%).”

Bethesda hasn’t given a reason for the switch. It’s likely the publisher wants to grow the user base of its own launcher and keep more of the game’s revenue for itself. But, “Fallout 76” could still eventually come to Steam. Bethesda’s free-to-play simulation game “Fallout Shelter” apparently launched on Bethesda.net in July 2016 and didn’t make its onto Steam until March 2017.

The “Fallout 76” beta starts in October and it will be the full version of the game, Bethesda said. That means all progress will be saved for launch. The beta is available only for people who pre-order the game. The Xbox One beta will start first, followed by other platforms. Bethesda will share the full schedule at a later date.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

More Gaming

  • Deadpool's Pinball Machine Is Full of

    Deadpool's Pinball Machine Is Full of X-Men, Ninjas, And Chimichangas

    Bethesda’s online action role-playing game “Fallout 76” won’t be available on Valve’s Steam platform during beta or when it launches on Nov. 14. The game’s updated FAQ page states the beta “will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net),” and a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer on Monday both […]

  • 'Firewatch' Art Director Olly Moss Now

    'Firewatch' Art Director Olly Moss Now Working At Valve

    Bethesda’s online action role-playing game “Fallout 76” won’t be available on Valve’s Steam platform during beta or when it launches on Nov. 14. The game’s updated FAQ page states the beta “will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net),” and a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer on Monday both […]

  • 'The World Ends with You: Final

    'The World Ends with You: Final Remix' Gets Fall Release on Nintendo Switch

    Bethesda’s online action role-playing game “Fallout 76” won’t be available on Valve’s Steam platform during beta or when it launches on Nov. 14. The game’s updated FAQ page states the beta “will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net),” and a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer on Monday both […]

  • How Giant Bomb Ten Years Later

    Giant Bomb Still Changing Video Games Media Ten Years Later

    Bethesda’s online action role-playing game “Fallout 76” won’t be available on Valve’s Steam platform during beta or when it launches on Nov. 14. The game’s updated FAQ page states the beta “will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net),” and a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer on Monday both […]

  • We Now Know 'Breath Of The

    We Now Know 'Breath of the Wild's' Place in 'Legend of Zelda' Timeline

    Bethesda’s online action role-playing game “Fallout 76” won’t be available on Valve’s Steam platform during beta or when it launches on Nov. 14. The game’s updated FAQ page states the beta “will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net),” and a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer on Monday both […]

  • 'Fortnite,' 'PUBG' Help Turtle Beach Make

    'Fortnite,' 'PUBG' Help Turtle Beach Make Record Revenue in Q2 2018

    Bethesda’s online action role-playing game “Fallout 76” won’t be available on Valve’s Steam platform during beta or when it launches on Nov. 14. The game’s updated FAQ page states the beta “will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net),” and a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer on Monday both […]

  • 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' Brings in $8

    'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' Brings in $8 Million for Glu Mobile

    Bethesda’s online action role-playing game “Fallout 76” won’t be available on Valve’s Steam platform during beta or when it launches on Nov. 14. The game’s updated FAQ page states the beta “will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net),” and a Bethesda spokesperson confirmed to PC Gamer on Monday both […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad