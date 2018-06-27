‘Fallout 76’ Trailer Mixes Cartoony Vault-Tec Goodness With Gameplay

Bethesda showed off a decent chunk of footage from “Fallout 76” during its E3 2018 showcase earlier this month. Just in case you missed it, however, the developer released the multiplayer announcement video shown during the event so you can rewatch it at your leisure. It’s a mixture of animated Vault-Tec PSAs intercut with actual footage from the game.

The “You Will Emerge” trailer runs down character creation with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. system and then heading out in the world to forge your own path with others or alone. The splicing of the kitschy Vault-Ten content with game footage makes for an entertaining watch, even if you caught the multiplayer reveal during E3.

The nuclear missiles available to players are shown off briefly as well, teasing untold destruction that also creates a “high-level” radiation zone teeming with difficult enemies and powerful items after the missiles are utilized.

The game’s relatively simple premise is an appealing one, as it’s essentially “Fallout,” but online. But Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing Pete Hines states that people “absolutely do not” get it when it comes to how multiplayer and “Fallout 76” in general will work.

“They think it’s straight up PVP,” Hines told Variety. “They think it’s running around and shooting folk or that you can’t play by yourself, or that nukes are going off every minute or that you can grief people.”

“Fallout 76” is a prequel to the long-running series, taking place in the post-atomic landscape of West Virginia. It’s scheduled to have an early beta test later this year, targeting a Nov. 14 launch after that. There’s no proposed date just yet for when players can get their hands on the online RPG, but it will likely go live in the coming months.