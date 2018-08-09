‘Fallout,’ ‘Dragon Age’ Series Composer Inon Zur To Score ‘Fallout 76’ (Exclusive)

Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety.

Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel.”

Unlike previous entries in the series, “Fallout 76” features an online multiplayer component that allows the player to explore the Wasteland with up to three other people. Naturally, the game world is expanding to accommodate the population increase. Set in post-apocalyptic West Virginia, “Fallout 76” is reportedly four times the size of its predecessor, “Fallout 4.” Zur said the music follows the game’s footsteps in its vastness and grandeur.

“With inspiration from game director Todd Howard and close collaboration with audio director Mark Lampert, I weaved a sophisticated and emotional score that takes the player on a whole new journey,” he said. “To make the experience even more epic, we had the Prague Philharmonic perform and record the score, as well as the amazing Lyris String Quartet. I believe that this is one of my most unique scores to date and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

Zur has created scores for dozens of video games throughout his career. Besides “Fallout,” he’s perhaps best known for his work on the “Dragon Age” and “Prince of Persia” franchises. He’s received numerous award nominations for his work. He won best original instrumental song from the Game Audio Network Guild in 2004 for “Men of Valor’s” main theme. He also won a Hollywood Music in Media Award in 2009 for the “Dragon Age: Origins” song “I am the One.”

In addition to his video game music, Zur has scored numerous film and television projects, including the Emmy-winning documentary “Saber Rock” and the suspense thriller “Reclaim” for Lionsgate. He’s also produced and collaborated with international recording artists like Florence + The Machine.

“We’re very excited to have Inon Zur back as the composer for ‘Fallout 76,'” said Bethesda Game Studios audio director Mark Lampert. “His work helps create that familiar ‘Fallout’ sound that roots us in the series, but also sculpts and evolves that sound toward the elements that make ‘Fallout 76’ unique: working together to rebuild, looking to the future, and the dramatic, rolling landscape of West Virginia. We look forward to everyone getting the chance to enjoy this music and the game world as we did while putting it all together.”

“Fallout 76” launches on Nov. 14 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.