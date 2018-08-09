‘Fallout,’ ‘Dragon Age’ Series Composer Inon Zur To Score ‘Fallout 76’ (Exclusive)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Inon Zur

Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety.

Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel.”

Unlike previous entries in the series, “Fallout 76” features an online multiplayer component that allows the player to explore the Wasteland with up to three other people. Naturally, the game world is expanding to accommodate the population increase. Set in post-apocalyptic West Virginia, “Fallout 76” is reportedly four times the size of its predecessor, “Fallout 4.” Zur said the music follows the game’s footsteps in its vastness and grandeur.

“With inspiration from game director Todd Howard and close collaboration with audio director Mark Lampert, I weaved a sophisticated and emotional score that takes the player on a whole new journey,” he said. “To make the experience even more epic, we had the Prague Philharmonic perform and record the score, as well as the amazing Lyris String Quartet. I believe that this is one of my most unique scores to date and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

Related

Zur has created scores for dozens of video games throughout his career. Besides “Fallout,” he’s perhaps best known for his work on the “Dragon Age” and “Prince of Persia” franchises. He’s received numerous award nominations for his work. He won best original instrumental song from the Game Audio Network Guild in 2004 for “Men of Valor’s” main theme. He also won a Hollywood Music in Media Award in 2009 for the “Dragon Age: Origins” song “I am the One.”

In addition to his video game music, Zur has scored numerous film and television projects, including the Emmy-winning documentary “Saber Rock” and the suspense thriller “Reclaim” for Lionsgate. He’s also produced and collaborated with international recording artists like Florence + The Machine.

“We’re very excited to have Inon Zur back as the composer for ‘Fallout 76,'” said Bethesda Game Studios audio director Mark Lampert. “His work helps create that familiar ‘Fallout’ sound that roots us in the series, but also sculpts and evolves that sound toward the elements that make ‘Fallout 76’ unique: working together to rebuild, looking to the future, and the dramatic, rolling landscape of West Virginia. We look forward to everyone getting the chance to enjoy this music and the game world as we did while putting it all together.”

“Fallout 76” launches on Nov. 14 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 5, Week 5 Challenges Guide

    Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety. Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood […]

  • 'Fallout' Series Composer Returns To Score

    'Fallout,' 'Dragon Age' Series Composer Inon Zur To Score 'Fallout 76' (Exclusive)

    Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety. Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood […]

  • Samsung Note 9 Leans Into Gaming

    Galaxy Note9 Leans Into Gaming With Liquid Cooling System, 'Fortnite' Deal

    Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety. Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood […]

  • Tim Sweeney Introduces Android 'Fortnite' During

    Tim Sweeney Introduces Android 'Fortnite' During Samsung Unpacked Event

    Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety. Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Gameplay Trailer

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Camps and Other Game Mechanics

    Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety. Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood […]

  • 'Fortnite' Fitness Classes Are Now a

    'Fortnite' Fitness Classes Are Now a Thing, Apparently

    Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety. Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood […]

  • Discord Sets Sights on Steam, Adds

    Discord Sets Sights on Steam, Adds Free Games, Launches Online Store (EXCLUSIVE)

    Emmy award-winning and three-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur is creating the score for “Fallout 76,” publisher Bethesda tells Variety. Zur has a long history with the “Fallout” franchise. He created music for the third and fourth major installments, the Obsidian Entertainment spinoff “Fallout: New Vegas,” and the turn-based tactical RPG spinoff “Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad