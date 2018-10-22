‘Fallout 76’ Factions Revealed, Includes New Free States and Responders Groups

The factions players can side with in the upcoming online multiplayer game “Fallout 76” have been revealed.

Bethesda took to the official “Fallout” Twitter account to announced that the Brotherhood of Steel, Enclave, and Raiders factions from previous games will be returning, while the Free States and the Responders are two new groups players will be able to potentially join when the game debuts.

The Brotherhood of Steel, one of the most recognizable factions in “Fallout” lore, was formed in November 2077 according to game lore, and work to spread their messaging and influence via satellite across the world. The Enclave, on the other hand, formed ahead of the nuclear apocalypse and are looking to take back control of America. The Raiders, lead by Rose, are often described as the “scourge of the wasteland,” and for good reason.

The Free States faction can be likened to a group of “doomsday preppers” who had been stocking and saving supplies up ahead of an actual nuclear war – they believed it was always coming, so prepared themselves in turn. The Responders have a much more noble mission than the others, comprised of police officers, firefighters, and other medical personnel who look to “help each other…no matter the cost.”

Players can start deciding who to align with when “Fallout 76” debuts on Nov. 14, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The B.E.T.A. (Break-It Early Test Application) is set to begin on Oct. 23, 2018 for those who pre-ordered the game.