‘Fallout 76’ Closed Beta Happening This October

Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum.

“Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and members of the studio regularly lurk, and it’s been great to read through your questions and feedback. With that in mind, we know you’re anxious to learn more about the game and more specifically, about the beta.”

Beta invites will go out sometime in October to select people who pre-order the game from a participating retailer. Bethesda said the beta will start small and grow over time as the game prepares for launch. People who pre-order need to create a Bethesda.net account and enter a redemption code found in their receipt or email confirmation to be eligible for an invite. The beta will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“Fallout 76” is apparently still changing and being iterated on, according to the forum post. Bethesda said it knows people still have many questions about the game, and it will share more during the “Fallout 76” panel at QuakeCon, which takes place Aug. 9-12 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The event will also air on Mixer.

Bethesda revealed it’s working on “Fallout 76” in May. It’s a prequel to the main “Fallout” series that’s entirely online and reportedly “four times the size of ‘Fallout 4.'” It launches Nov. 14.