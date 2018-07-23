‘Fallout 76’ Closed Beta Happening This October

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fallout 76
CREDIT: Bethesda

Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum.

“Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and members of the studio regularly lurk, and it’s been great to read through your questions and feedback. With that in mind, we know you’re anxious to learn more about the game and more specifically, about the beta.”

Beta invites will go out sometime in October to select people who pre-order the game from a participating retailer. Bethesda said the beta will start small and grow over time as the game prepares for launch. People who pre-order need to create a Bethesda.net account and enter a redemption code found in their receipt or email confirmation to be eligible for an invite. The beta will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

“Fallout 76” is apparently still changing and being iterated on, according to the forum post. Bethesda said it knows people still have many questions about the game, and it will share more during the “Fallout 76” panel at QuakeCon, which takes place Aug. 9-12 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The event will also air on Mixer.

Bethesda revealed it’s working on “Fallout 76” in May. It’s a prequel to the main “Fallout” series that’s entirely online and reportedly “four times the size of ‘Fallout 4.'” It launches Nov. 14.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Gaming

  • Fallout 76

    'Fallout 76' Closed Beta Happening This October

    Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum. “Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and […]

  • 'Tetris Effect' Started Life as 'Zen

    How 'Tetris Effect' Creates an Escapist Reality

    Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum. “Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and […]

  • 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' for Switch Open

    'Dragon Ball FighterZ' for Switch Open Beta Coming Soon

    Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum. “Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and […]

  • Reaper's Shotgun Is The First Official

    Reaper's Shotgun Is The First Official 'Overwatch' Nerf Toy

    Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum. “Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and […]

  • Funko's First 'Fortnite' Figure is Rex

    Funko's First 'Fortnite' Figure is Rex Skin

    Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum. “Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and […]

  • Esports Could Be in the Olympics

    Esports Could Be in the Olympics by 2024

    Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum. “Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and […]

  • Inside the Mystery of 'Call of

    Inside Treyarch’s 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Zombie Mode

    Bethesda’s upcoming online role-playing game “Fallout 76” will hold a closed beta in October, according to a post on the Bethesda.net forum. “Popping in to say that it’s been very fun seeing everyone’s discussion on ‘Fallout 76’ and what your hopes and thoughts are about the game,” a community administrator wrote on Monday. “I and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad