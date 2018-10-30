You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fallout 76’ Beta Bug Forces Some to Redownload Massive Game

A partial system outage created havoc with the BethesdaNet forums and forced some players to redownload the nearly 48GB “Fallout 76” beta code just hours before the latest test was to go live.

About 5 p.m. Bethesda noted that its BethesdaNet Launch was having login issues and warned players to not click any buttons on the client for the time being. It appears, those who ignored that warning, or didn’t see it, ended up losing their pre-loads of the game and were forced to redownload it.

An update later this evening said that if anyone is actively downloading the beta or has a “visible progress bar” they should allow the download to complete.

Tuesday night’s beta session is set to run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, it’s unclear if that will change in light of these issues. There are also plans for beta sessions on Nov. 1, Nov. 3, and Nov. 4.

You can read about our time in an early build of the game right here and see what the developers had to say about the inclusion of nukes and how they handle player griefing.

 

 

