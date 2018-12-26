×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fallout 76’ Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse Bans With Homework

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bethesda

Bethesda Game Studios recently banned some players who were cheating or modding in the online role-playing game “Fallout 76.” But, if the guilty parties want back into the developer’s good graces, they can appeal their account closures by writing an essay, according to YouTuber JuiceHead.

Although JuiceHead’s video focuses mainly on whether or not players were banned unfairly, it does contain this snippet from an alleged Bethesda support email:

“This account has violated the code of conduct and terms of service by cheating. The account was detected to be running a third-party application, which provides an unfair in-game advantage, while logged into ‘Fallout 76.’

“If you would like to appeal this account closure, we would be willing to accept an essay on ‘Why the use of third party cheat software is detrimental to an online game community’ for our management team to review.”

That’s a pretty creative way of dealing with cheaters. Of course, this being the internet, there’s a chance the email is a fake, but JuiceHead said he spoke to some Reddit and Twitter users who received it and he believes it’s real.

“The fact that we have three instances of this email across three different posts leads me to believe it’s pretty legit,” he said.

There’s no word on how many “Fallout 76” players were affected by the recent bans. Variety contacted publisher Bethesda Softworks to confirm that the support email is real — and whether or not any players have actually written the essay — and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Gaming

  • 'Fallout 76' Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse

    'Fallout 76' Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse Bans With Homework

    Bethesda Game Studios recently banned some players who were cheating or modding in the online role-playing game “Fallout 76.” But, if the guilty parties want back into the developer’s good graces, they can appeal their account closures by writing an essay, according to YouTuber JuiceHead. Although JuiceHead’s video focuses mainly on whether or not players [...]

  • Jack Black Just Launched A Gaming-Focused

    Jack Black Just Launched a Gaming-Focused YouTube Channel

    Actor Jack Black just launched a YouTube channel called Jablinski Games, he revealed in an introductory clip on Friday. The channel will focus on “games, food, and life,” according to the description underneath the intro clip. “It’s gonna be bigger than Ninja. It’s gonna be bigger than PewDiePie,” Black said before attempting (and failing) to [...]

  • Best Video Games of 2018

    The Best Video Games of 2018: Norse Gods, Cowboy Criminals, Mech Pilots

    It’s awards season in the world of video games. As 2018 draws to a close, we take a moment to look back at the games we loved most. Between the increasingly venerable Game Awards (and the not-so-venerable Gamers’ Choice Awards) we’ve already started to get a sense of what critics — Variety’s included — have been thinking about this year. [...]

  • How Some Video Games Got Into

    How Some Video Games Got Into the Holiday Spirit in 2018

    Christmas is over, but the holiday spirit is still alive and well in a variety of video games. Here’s how some of them are celebrating the season. ‘Red Dead Online’ Developer Rockstar Games recently snuck some subtle holiday cheer into its Western-themed multiplayer title “Red Dead Online.” Throughout the Wild West, saloon piano players are [...]

  • Discord Raises Additional $150M in Funding

    Discord Raises Additional $150 Million in Funding

    Gaming-focused voice and text chat app Discord recently raised an additional $150 million in funding, it announced on Friday. The new round of funding was led by Greenoaks Capital, which now joins Benchmark Capital, Greylock Partners, IVP, Spark Capital, and Tencent Holdings as an investor. Greenoaks is a private firm that makes long-term investments in [...]

  • Gabriel Sloyer Talks 'Red Dead,' Rockstar,

    Gabriel Sloyer Talks Voicing 'Red Dead Redemption II,' Rockstar and Representation

    While actor Gabriel Sloyer has an impressive filmography, with roles in hit Netflix Original Series “Narcos” and “Orange is the New Black,” and more, perhaps his most demanding role to date is that of Javier Escuella of the Van der Linde Gang in the wildly successful “Red Dead Redemption II,” released in October.  With performances [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad