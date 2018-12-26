‘Fallout 76’ Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse Bans With Homework

Bethesda Game Studios recently banned some players who were cheating or modding in the online role-playing game “Fallout 76.” But, if the guilty parties want back into the developer’s good graces, they can appeal their account closures by writing an essay, according to YouTuber JuiceHead.

Although JuiceHead’s video focuses mainly on whether or not players were banned unfairly, it does contain this snippet from an alleged Bethesda support email:

“This account has violated the code of conduct and terms of service by cheating. The account was detected to be running a third-party application, which provides an unfair in-game advantage, while logged into ‘Fallout 76.’

“If you would like to appeal this account closure, we would be willing to accept an essay on ‘Why the use of third party cheat software is detrimental to an online game community’ for our management team to review.”

That’s a pretty creative way of dealing with cheaters. Of course, this being the internet, there’s a chance the email is a fake, but JuiceHead said he spoke to some Reddit and Twitter users who received it and he believes it’s real.

“The fact that we have three instances of this email across three different posts leads me to believe it’s pretty legit,” he said.

There’s no word on how many “Fallout 76” players were affected by the recent bans. Variety contacted publisher Bethesda Softworks to confirm that the support email is real — and whether or not any players have actually written the essay — and we’ll update this story if we hear back.