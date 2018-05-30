‘Fallout 76’ Teased Ahead of E3

Fallout 76” is the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise, publisher Bethesda announced Wednesday.

A brief teaser trailer shows a pretty cozy fallout shelter filled with toys, outstanding achievement awards, washing machines, and other amenities. A version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads” scores the footage, which may be a clue about where this game takes place. Previous games were set in southern California, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., and Boston.

Vault 76 was briefly mentioned in “Fallout 3” and “Fallout 4,” according to the Fallout Wikia. It’s a control vault, meaning it was used as a baseline to experimental vaults, and it has 500 occupants. It was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war.

The reveal followed a day-long tease on Twitch where Bethesda streamed a Pip-Boy bobblehead, blue and yellow balloons, and more to an audience of over 100,000 fans.

The “Fallout” series debuted in the late 1990s. Each game in a different part of the U.S. years after a nuclear explosion. The franchise is notable for its retro-futuristic art style influenced by post-war 1950s America. “Fallout 4,” the last game in the series, came out in November 2015 and sold an estimated 12 million copies in its first 24 hours.

“Fallout 76” is expected to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Bethesda will talk more about the game during its E3 showcase on June 10 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

