See New ‘Fallout 76’ Gameplay in Animated Vault-Tec Videos

Bethesda brought tons of “Fallout 76” gameplay footage, intercut with a series of animated, in-universe Vault-Tec videos, to E3 Sunday night. The new title is an all-online survival RPG.

“Fallout 76” will have an early beta test this year; the game launches on Nov. 14.

This story is developing.

The 2018 Bethesda E3 Showcase took place Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. PT. The publisher premiered its full “Fallout 76” trailer during Xbox’s briefing on Sunday.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo kicked off Sunday with the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing at 1 p.m. PT; you can watch the broadcast live here. The presser is being held at the Microsoft Theater across the street from the main event area. This year’s E3 takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

