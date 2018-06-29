‘Fake News’ Game ‘Factitious’ Finds Following

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Factitious Game
CREDIT: http://factitious.augamestudio.com

Part media literacy trainer, part game, American University’s “Factitious” was a tremendous hit from launch with about 1.6 million articles played in the first three days alone, Lindsay Grace, the director of American University Game Lab, told a gathering at Games for Change in New York City Thursday.

In “Factitious,” players read abbreviated news stories and have to swipe right if they think they’re real or swipe left if they think they’re fake. Once a reader makes their choice, the game tells them if they were right or wrong. A player also has the option to see the source of the story, which can be a big hint.

Released last May, the game has more than 450,000 players with 285,000 of them playing at least 15 articles. And 47,000 of those played 15 more after that.

Grace said the creation, a sort of human computation game, was created by Maggie Farley and Bob Hone, was created at JoLT, a collaboration between American University’s GameLab and School of Communication tasked with exploring the intersection of journalism and game design.

The idea was to create a game that could explore the “fake news” phenomenon while also helping to educate about media literacy.

Hone noted that the group hopes to create a Classroom Edition of the game which would have longer rounds (10 articles for each round instead of the current five) and include categories.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • Factitious Game

    'Fake News' Game 'Factitious' Finds Following

    Part media literacy trainer, part game, American University’s “Factitious” was a tremendous hit from launch with about 1.6 million articles played in the first three days alone, Lindsay Grace, the director of American University Game Lab, told a gathering at Games for Change in New York City Thursday. In “Factitious,” players read abbreviated news stories […]

  • Teachers Still More Effective at Educating

    Teachers Still More Effective at Educating Than 'Assassin's Creed'

    Part media literacy trainer, part game, American University’s “Factitious” was a tremendous hit from launch with about 1.6 million articles played in the first three days alone, Lindsay Grace, the director of American University Game Lab, told a gathering at Games for Change in New York City Thursday. In “Factitious,” players read abbreviated news stories […]

  • Rovio Opens Angry Birds World Amusement

    Rovio Opens Angry Birds World Amusement Park in Qatar

    Part media literacy trainer, part game, American University’s “Factitious” was a tremendous hit from launch with about 1.6 million articles played in the first three days alone, Lindsay Grace, the director of American University Game Lab, told a gathering at Games for Change in New York City Thursday. In “Factitious,” players read abbreviated news stories […]

  • 'Overwatch's' Adorable New Hamster Hero is

    'Overwatch's' Adorable New Hamster Hero is Live on the PTR

    Part media literacy trainer, part game, American University’s “Factitious” was a tremendous hit from launch with about 1.6 million articles played in the first three days alone, Lindsay Grace, the director of American University Game Lab, told a gathering at Games for Change in New York City Thursday. In “Factitious,” players read abbreviated news stories […]

  • Anthem

    'Anthem,' 'Sekiro' Top Nominees For The Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018

    Part media literacy trainer, part game, American University’s “Factitious” was a tremendous hit from launch with about 1.6 million articles played in the first three days alone, Lindsay Grace, the director of American University Game Lab, told a gathering at Games for Change in New York City Thursday. In “Factitious,” players read abbreviated news stories […]

  • Watch Billy Mitchell's Rambling Defense of

    Watch Billy Mitchell's Rambling, Hour-Long Defense of His 'Donkey Kong' Score at SFGE 2018

    Part media literacy trainer, part game, American University’s “Factitious” was a tremendous hit from launch with about 1.6 million articles played in the first three days alone, Lindsay Grace, the director of American University Game Lab, told a gathering at Games for Change in New York City Thursday. In “Factitious,” players read abbreviated news stories […]

  • 'Yo-Kai Watch Blasters' Revealed For Western

    'Yo-Kai Watch Blasters' Revealed for Western Release This Fall

    Part media literacy trainer, part game, American University’s “Factitious” was a tremendous hit from launch with about 1.6 million articles played in the first three days alone, Lindsay Grace, the director of American University Game Lab, told a gathering at Games for Change in New York City Thursday. In “Factitious,” players read abbreviated news stories […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad