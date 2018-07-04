‘Sunless Seas’ Studio Launching #loveindies Week Later This Month

CREDIT: Failbetter Games

“Fallen London” and “Sunless Seas” studio Failbetter Games is launching a week-long campaign to celebrate indie game developers and their communities.

The first ever #loveindies Week takes place July 16-20 and aims to increase the reviews, ratings, and word of mouth of indie titles.

“Failbetter Games were looking for a way to entice our (fantastic) community to leave more reviews on our games, in order to improve their visibility on stores and build customer trust by (hopefully!) boosting positive review percentages,” the developer explained. “We knew we had thousands of players who hadn’t left reviews but who might take a moment to do so if they felt they were part of something bigger, and something that would make a real difference for our team.

“It became obvious that the best way to do this would be a campaign for all indies to get involved with, something fun that brings a bit of positivity to the online games discourse and raises all of us up.”

Failbetter has set up a Google Doc with a variety of ways developers, influencers, and streamers can get involved. But, it stresses this event is supposed to be a celebration, not an exchange of swag or freebies for reviews.

“The ask should never be: when we have X reviews we will release this free thing,” it said. “Any giveaways should be open to all, regardless of whether they leave a review or not. Any new content should be available to all. The message should always be: this is a week for us all to celebrate indie games and their amazing communities, here’s some free stuff, we love you!”

