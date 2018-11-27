×
Facebook Gaming Enables Charity Livestreams for Giving Tuesday

Facebook Gaming rolled out charity livestreaming functionality on Tuesday to raise funds in honor of Giving Tuesday, according to a press release.

Giving Tuesday, first started back in 2012, is meant to be a day when consumers give back after shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For this year, Facebook Gaming is enabling 25 streamers to partner with several organizations, including Autism Speaks, the Call Of Duty Endowment, The Humane Society of the United States, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The 25 streamers playing for donations include DangerousThing aka DTDiMezTheMissesMae, and X-Bit Gaming.

The charity livestreaming tools are designed to be intuitive, in that the donating viewer doesn’t have to leave the stream.

“Integrated with their streamer dashboard, streamers are now able to set and change donation goals, enable a donation progress bar, and share donation alerts overlaid on the stream and in chat,” the press release stated. “A donating viewer never fully leaves the page, instead being taken to an overlaid donation screen and then directly back to the gaming creator’s stream.”

For Giving Tuesday 2017, Facebook raised $45 million for charity. Though the charity livestreaming tools are limited to select streamers this year after testing the tools with only five creators last month, Facebook Gaming plans to make them available to more creators “soon” and is also planning to add more charitable organizations.

Though Thanksgiving is an American holiday, Facebook is not limiting charitable donations to US citizens.

