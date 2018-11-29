×

F. Scott Frazier Hired to Write Untitled ‘Gears of War’ Movie

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gears of War
CREDIT: Microsoft

The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday.

F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise.

Gears of War” studio head Rod Fergusson seemingly validated the news further in a tweet.

Previously, it seemed “Avatar” writer Shane Salerno would write the script.

As for how closely the script will follow the video game series, it’s uncertain at this early point. As such, casting is also pretty nebulous. But, we do know that Dave Bautista of “Guardians of the Galaxy” has his eyes on the role of Marcus Fenix.

“I’ve been pursuing ‘Gears of War’ for years now,” Bautista said in a Q&A with GameSpot earlier this year. “I believe it’s in the hands of Universal Studios. And I’ve been knocking on their door and badgering them and they are so sick of me phoning in and asking them where they are with that project. But, yes, Marcus Fenix is absolutely a dream role for me. I want that role.”

On the games front, we have “Gears 5” coming in 2019.

Until then, fans can tide themselves over with “Gears Pop!,” which Variety took an exclusive first look at earlier this month.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Gaming

  • Gears of War

    F. Scott Frazier Hired to Write Untitled 'Gears of War' Movie

    The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday. F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise. “Gears of War” studio head Rod […]

  • Nintendo Is Shuttering Its Controversial Creators

    Nintendo Is Shuttering Its Controversial YouTube Creators Program

    The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday. F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise. “Gears of War” studio head Rod […]

  • Capcom to Hold 'Devil May Cry'

    Capcom to Hold 'Devil May Cry' Talk at GDC 2019

    The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday. F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise. “Gears of War” studio head Rod […]

  • Blizzard Details The Road Ahead For

    Blizzard Details The Road Ahead For 'Hearthstone' Esports

    The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday. F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise. “Gears of War” studio head Rod […]

  • Head of IDGA Calls for Unified

    Head of International Game Developers Association Calls for Unified Approach to Loot Boxes

    The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday. F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise. “Gears of War” studio head Rod […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 10 Challenges Guide

    The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday. F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise. “Gears of War” studio head Rod […]

  • ESRB Wasn't Aware of Pending FTC

    ESRB Wasn't Aware of Pending FTC Investigation Into Loot Boxes

    The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday. F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise. “Gears of War” studio head Rod […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad