F. Scott Frazier Hired to Write Untitled ‘Gears of War’ Movie

The upcoming, still untitled “Gears of War” film adaptation has a writer set to take on the script, The Wrap reported Wednesday.

F. Scott Frazier, writer behind “Collide” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” will be writing the script for the Universal film based on the iconic Xbox exclusive franchise.

“Gears of War” studio head Rod Fergusson seemingly validated the news further in a tweet.

Y'all said you wanted Gears movie news, right? https://t.co/8lfv9GwF3b — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) November 28, 2018

Previously, it seemed “Avatar” writer Shane Salerno would write the script.

As for how closely the script will follow the video game series, it’s uncertain at this early point. As such, casting is also pretty nebulous. But, we do know that Dave Bautista of “Guardians of the Galaxy” has his eyes on the role of Marcus Fenix.

“I’ve been pursuing ‘Gears of War’ for years now,” Bautista said in a Q&A with GameSpot earlier this year. “I believe it’s in the hands of Universal Studios. And I’ve been knocking on their door and badgering them and they are so sick of me phoning in and asking them where they are with that project. But, yes, Marcus Fenix is absolutely a dream role for me. I want that role.”

On the games front, we have “Gears 5” coming in 2019.

Until then, fans can tide themselves over with “Gears Pop!,” which Variety took an exclusive first look at earlier this month.