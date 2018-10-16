Experience Retro Sega Games in 1080p With the New Mega Sg Console

Analogue’s new Mega Sg will allow users to experience retro Sega games without wires or lag, according to a press release Tuesday.

Gamers eager to experience (or re-experience) pre-Sega Saturn era games can do so in 1080p when the Mega Sg releases next year. The Mega Sg game system is compatible with the more than 2,000 games available for the Sega Genesis, Sega CD, and the Master System.

Analogue, the creators behind the Super Nt, which allows gamers to experience the 16-bit era of Nintendo, boast that its new Mega Sg “uses the most advanced retro-gaming video upscaling on the planet” and claim it offers “lagless video output.” Analogue emphasizes that the Mega Sg is not a “plug n’ play toy,” but in fact a way to preserve video game history.

CREDIT: Analogue

“The core functionality of each system is engineered directly into an Altera Cyclone V, a sophisticated FPGA,” Analogue explained via a press release. “We spent thousands of hours engineering each system via FPGA for absolute accuracy. Unlike the knock off and emulation systems that riddle the market today, you’ll be experiencing Sega’s 16-bit and 8-bit era free of compromises.”

Related Video Game Review: 'Mega Man 11' 'Total War Rome II' Won't Remove Female Generals Despite Bad Reviews and Backlash

Visual isn’t the only part of the experience that matters— Analogue also considered audio output to be of key importance.

“With the YM2612 at it’s [sic] helm, Sega’s 16-bit era is home to some of the most iconic music in video game history,” the press release stated. “Music this significant should be experienced in high fidelity. Mega Sg outputs the highest quality digital audio: 48KHz 16 bit stereo. It’s like hearing Sega for the first time.”

The Mega Sg is compatible with Sega Genesis cartridges and Mega Drive cartridges, and includes a Sega Master System cartridge adapter with the system. If you want to play Sega CD games, an original Sega CD (also known as the Mega CD) will be required to play. The Mega Sg plugs into an original Sega CD via its edge connector, which is stealthily hidden behind a little expansion door.

Analogue will also offer adapters for an estimated $9.99 each for the Mark III, Game Gear, Sega MyCard, SG1000/1000II, and the SC-3000.

The Mega Sg system comes in four color schemes ranging from black consoles with variant button colors and one white version.

Analogue also partnered with 8BitDo to offer a matching retro M30 controller. The wireless controller is offered in black and in white, and offers 20 hours of battery life.

The Mega Sg and 8BitDo M30 controller are available for pre-order now and cost $189.99 and $24.99, respectively. The console ships April 2019 and the controller a little earlier, in February.