‘Hollow Knight’ and ‘Death’s Gambit’ Get Physical Editions (EXCLUSIVE)

RPG “Death’s Gambit” is coming late 2018/early 2019. Jeff Olsen, VP of Digital and Games at Adult Swim, commented on their excitement over the new partnership with Skybound.

“‘Death’s Gambit’ has a passionate fanbase, and we know that a physical release from Skybound will be welcome news to them,” Olsen said.

The eerie 2D action title “Hollow Knight” is planned for spring 2019 release. Team Cherry, the Australian studio behind the game commented on the partnership and new version of “Hollow Knight.” The title is the studio’s first release.

“Skybound immediately impressed us with their experience and their focus on quality,” Team Cherry stated. “And we can’t wait for them to deliver the definitive version of Hollow Knight into players’ hands.”

Skybound Games, a division of Skybound Entertainment dedicated to publishing indie games, is new to the games industry as of this year but is already at work on publishing an impressive slate of titles. Robert Kirkman, the creator of “The Walking Dead” comic series, is the founder of Skybound Entertainment. The company oversees the use of “The Walking Dead” franchise in terms of licensing for titles, such as Telltale’s “The Walking Dead” series. Kirkman himself is consulting on the upcoming action game “Overkill’s The Walking Dead,” which comes out Nov. 6.

Much like “Hollow Knight” and “Death’s Gambit,” Skybound made similar deals for other indie titles. “The Long Dark” and “Slime Rancher” are also getting new, physical editions this September.