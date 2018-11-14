Ex-Gameloft Exec Joins ‘Angry Birds’ Developer Rovio Entertainment

Former Gameloft executive Alexandre Pelletier-Normand is joining Rovio Entertainment’s leadership team as the new executive vice president of its games business unit, the company announced on Wednesday.

Pelletier-Normand officially starts in his new role on Jan. 2. He will be responsible for Rovio’s game studios and project development, and he’ll report directly to the company’s CEO, Kati Levoranta.

Before joining Rovio, Pelletier-Normand spent 15 years at Gameloft in various positions ranging from programmer to studio head before becoming executive vice president in charge of games. He has experience in setting up and managing game studios in the U.S., Canada, Vietnam, Argentina, and Brazil, Rovio said. He will now be moving with his family to Finland from France.

Rovio Entertainment is perhaps best known for its “Angry Birds” franchise, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, but has since become a major entertainment and consumer brand. It’s currently working on a sequel to its 2016 film “The Angry Birds Movie.” It’s also reportedly creating a kids show that will air in 2020.

“I’m delighted to join the Rovio family,” Pelletier-Normand said. “When we look at what the company accomplished in the past in both the quality of their games and on the ‘Angry Birds’ brand, I’m excited by what the future will bring. I’m happy to have a role to play in the growth to come.”

“We are happy to welcome Alexandre to Rovio and Finland. Known as a great leader with extensive industry experience, we are sure that Alexandre will bring fresh new ideas and practices to strengthen our game development,” said Levoranta.