Smartwatch Game Dev Expands to Mobile With Supercell Investment

Everywear Games, which spent three years creating award-winning titles exclusively for the Apple Watch, is expanding into the broader mobile game market with the help of a five million euros investment from “Clash Royale” developer Supercell, the company announced this week.

In a statement posted on its website, Everywear Games noted that it started out its company with the “mission to create new kinds of game experiences – instantly accessible games which become part of our daily lives, entertaining us for weeks, months and years.”

The company went on to say that its years of smartwatch game development taught it to create even better game experiences and that it’s now “looking to craft the next success stories in mobile gaming.”

“We think simple is beautiful. Simple on the surface, yet something that will keep players entertained for a long time. Our vision for our games has always been that game design is more important than the size of the screen. Games should be experiences which unfold as the player explores them further. A good game happens more in the mind of the player than on the screen, it widens the imagination and lives in people’s minds, like a good book does.”

The company called this post-investment period a “new chapter” and that it looks forward to developing for a larger audience.

“The games industry is truly one of the most exciting industries on the planet. It is still in its infancy, yet it is growing fast and constantly creating new opportunities. An industry where small teams can create amazing things.”

The company didn’t comment on whether it will continue its work on smartwatch games.

Everywear Games’ titles included some of the best brought to the Apple Watch such as “Runeblade” and “Micropolis.”