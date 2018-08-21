Everything Wants to Kill Lara in ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’

New details on the expanded environments and exploration elements were revealed for “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox Gamescom stream for Tuesday.

Bigger tombs, underwater exploration, and killer puzzle elements are making their way to the next installment of the “Tomb Raider” franchise.

“‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ is all about bringing the tombs to the most terrifying level that they’ve ever been,”said Richard Briggs, senior brand director.

Lara Croft is more capable than ever by this installment, so the challenges have to match.

Underwater exploration is expanded considerably in “Shadow.”

This is a change from “Rise of the Tomb Raider” which the developers described as more of a “paddle” through the water’s surface, or just below it. Now players will have to literally dive deeper, and manage oxygen levels, among all the other challenges.

If you keep exploring in underwater sections of “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” you might even find “challenge tombs.”

Challenge tombs will be as big as regular tombs in previous games, and crypts will be expanded to the size of previous iterations of challenge tombs. All of this means more areas for players to discover, and more ways for Lara Croft to potentially get killed.

“Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour,” a news post from Xbox Wire states. “As she races to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.”

Lara will also have plenty of puzzles to solve— some of which may prove to be deadly. If the player interacts with puzzle elements in the “wrong” way, they have the potential to hurt or even kill Lara.

The Inside Xbox special stream for Gamescom is bringing new reveals in a more casual fashion than a traditional press conference this year. “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” already got a new trailer during Nvidia’s conference on Monday, showing off the gorgeous visuals of the upcoming action game.