×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CCP Games Launching EVE World Tour in March

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

EVE Online” developer CCP Games is launching the EVE World Tour in 2019, it announced on Thursday. The year-long event includes a series of conventions across numerous cities and venues worldwide.

“We’ve been asking you to come and visit us in Iceland for years now, so it’s time we go and visit you,” said Sveinn Jóhannesson Kjarval, senior community development lead at CCP Games. “As promised at Fanfest 2018 and EVE Vegas 2018, we’re turning our Fanfest efforts up to eleven by packing our backpacks full of exciting updates, keynotes, exclusive content, PvP tournaments, with a sprinkle of Permaband and taking all of this (and more) closer to our community. So close, that with Fanfest Home, we’re actually going to hold a Fanfest at the home of one of our players.”

Here is the full EVE World Tour schedule:

Netherlands: EVEsterdam, Compagnie Theatre — Mar. 23-24

The EVE World Tour kicks off with a keynote presentation and a “unique look” at the “EVE Online” universe. Players will make an impact in various ways, CCP said, and they can expect a party worthy of Amsterdam’s nightlife afterwards.

Related

Russia / Baltic Region: EVE St. Petersburg, Akakao — May 4

Russia is apparently home to one of “EVE Online’s” most passionate fan bases. EVE St.Petersburg will bring players from around the region together for a day of merriment, amazing developer-led sessions, and exclusive content, according to CCP.

Australia: EVE Down Under, SMC Centre — May 24-26

This Sydney-based event will include developer-led sessions, exclusive presentations and Q&As, as well as a player vs. player tournament.

Canada: EVE North, Toronto — Jun. 21-23

The first ever official Canadian “EVE” event takes place in downtown Toronto. Players can expect PvP tournaments, presentations, and a party.

Finland: Fanfest HOME, Kaimonsaari — Aug. 23

Fanfest HOME will be a personal, home-sized version of Fanfest in a player’s living room, CCP said.

Germany: G-fleet Berlin, AltMunze — Sept. 13-14

This Berlin event promises exclusive developer-led presentations, PvP tournaments, and a huge party.

USA: EVE Vegas, Las Vegas – Oct. 25-27

EVE Vegas has been the official tentpole event for “EVE” fans in Sin City for years, according to CCP. Over one thousand players come to Las Vegas for a few days every year to discuss important spaceship business and party. “It breaks attendance records every time and in 2019 it aims to be bigger and crazier than ever,” CCP said.

UK: EVE London, Indigo at the 02 Arena — Nov. 23

Held at the world-famous O2 Arena, EVE London “brings the classic pub-meet of legend into 2019 and puts it into overdrive.” Attendees can expect a performance by Permaband and a huge party capping off the World Tour.

CCP will announce ticket sales on Jan. 15, along with more details about each event. Anyone who can’t attend can still watch all of the festivities online at Streamfleet.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Gaming

  • CCP Games Launching EVE World Tour

    CCP Games Launching EVE World Tour in March

    “EVE Online” developer CCP Games is launching the EVE World Tour in 2019, it announced on Thursday. The year-long event includes a series of conventions across numerous cities and venues worldwide. “We’ve been asking you to come and visit us in Iceland for years now, so it’s time we go and visit you,” said Sveinn [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 7, Week 3 Challenges Guide

    Season 7’s week-three challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

  • The Bizarre Story Behind 'Control's' Reality-Breaking

    The Bizarre Story Behind 'Control's' Reality-Breaking Oldest House (Watch)

    “Control,” Remedy’s upcoming, weird-fiction video game due out on console and PC next year, takes place in a single office building in downtown Manhattan, but inside the headquarter’s of Control are myriad realities, worlds, universes waiting to be explored. Thursday’s new trailer explores the upcoming game’s curious location in a video narrated by James McCaffrey (“Max [...]

  • Sims Creator Will Wright Set to

    Sims Creator Will Wright Set to Teach Class in Game Design

    Will Wright never really saw himself as a game developer, he is, he believes, more of a toy-maker.  Now the man behind The Sims, SimCity, SimAnts, and countless other seminal titles, is ready to teach his unique game design approach through an online course through the education-start-up service MasterClass. The course, spread out over 20 [...]

  • 'This War of Mine' Dev 11

    'This War of Mine' Dev 11 Bit Studios Raises Over $500,000 For Charity

    “This War of Mine” developer 11 Bit Studios raised more than $500,000 for charity since the game’s launch in November 2014, it announced on Thursday. Once the game launched, 11 Bit joined forces with War Child, a British nonproft dedicated to helping children affected by conflict, and created charity downloadable content. The DLC featured war-themed [...]

  • 'Atlas' Early Release Delayed Second Time,

    'Atlas' Early Release Delayed Second Time, Now Set for Friday

    After suffering through a week’s delay, fans of “Atlas” discovered after the new release time for the pirate massively multiplayer online game had passed, that it was being delayed a second time, this time pushed back to Friday.The delay happened after the official countdown for the game had been sitting at zero for about an hour, [...]

  • 'Halo' Studio Teaming With Nonprofit To

    Nonprofit Creates 'Halo'-Themed Bionic Arms for Children to Use as Prosthetics

    Developer 343 Industries is teaming with the nonprofit Limbitless Solutions to create “Halo”-themed, 3D-printed prosthetics for children, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday. Beginning in 2019, Limbitless will offer two special “Halo” bionic arms. One is a recreation of the Master Chief’s iconic green Mk. VI armor. The other is a “multiplayer” variant [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad