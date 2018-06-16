Esports Growth Brings Legal Issues, Specialized Law Practices

McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC created a new Esports Practice Group in response to a growing need for law representation which understands the esports industry, according to a press release from the law firm.

The group will handle the myriad of legal issues that have grown along with professional competitive gaming, or esports, such as intellectual property protection, gambling, and labor standards. Through cross-practicing, the McNees law firm’s esports group will receive support from other practice groups related to mergers and acquisitions, data protection, and gaming law, among others.

Esports as an industry is expected to reach $905.6 million USD in revenues this year, according to a market report from Newzoo. With 77% of this estimated to come from sponsorships, advertising, media rights, and content licenses it’s clear that there are a myriad of opportunities for attorneys who specialize in providing representation to esports competitors, sponsors, and others involved in the esports industry.

McNees management committee member Brian Jackson further noted the “rapid pace” of the growth of the esports industry in the press release.

“[Esports] is an area in which several of our clients already are involved and participating. And it is an area where other clients have expressed interest in getting involved, perhaps as sponsors or team owners,” said Jackson. “At McNees, our mission is to anticipate client needs and opportunities and then address those needs and opportunities with creative and innovative solutions. We believe that the assembly of this multi-disciplinary Esports Team is exactly consistent with that mission and with our clients’ expectations.”

The addition of specialized law practices is just one way esports is bringing new jobs. With increased popularity also comes the need for esports doctors.

The industry is likely to continue to grow, and more jobs along with it, as now students can even receive college scholarships for competing in esports.