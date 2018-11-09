Esports Arena Opens Venues Inside Walmart Stores

Esports Arena, North America’s first dedicated esports facility, recently announced it’s bringing competitive gaming to Walmart shoppers.

It plans to open and operate five arenas within Walmart stores. The first three are in Roseville, Calif., Spokane Valley, Wash., and Colorado Springs, Col. Two additional locations will arrive at a later date. All of them will hold league nights during the weekdays and tournaments on the weekends. They will also have open play hours daily, so customers can train together, try out new products, or practice for upcoming matches. Streaming events and merchandise are expected in the coming months.

All of the Walmart arenas are equipped with the retailer’s new line of gaming PCs called Overpowered by Esports Arena. The line launched exclusively on Walmart’s website last week and includes three laptops and three desktop PCs.

Founded in 2015, Esports Arena has facilities in Orange County and Oakland, Calif. It hosts daily video game competitions, large scale productions, and tournaments, and it said it’s looking forward to creating a sustainable infrastructure for competitive gaming.

“We at Esports Arena could not be more excited about this collaboration with Walmart,” said Esports Arena CEO Tyler Endres. “Walmart’s incredible reach allows us to bring the esports experience to a much broader audience, and expand at a much faster rate.”

Walmart and esports sounds like a strange combination, but a useful one, as one shopper recently found out.

“I bought an electric tea kettle last night during a fighting game tournament. Convenience of an @EsportsArena inside a Walmart,” said Capitol Fight District tournament and event organizer Jay Gist.