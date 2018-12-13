ESL and Intel’s Partnership Extended for Three More Years

MTG’s Turtle Entertainment, owner of ESL, and Intel Corporation announced an extended partnership through 2021 via a press release Thursday.

ESL is the world’s largest esports company, according to a press release.

The alliance between the two companies will bring new esports competitions to Asia, in which they will premiere new technology for the industry at “large-scale tournaments.” As a whole, the global partnership aims, in part, to “boost the development of the esports ecosystem through the introduction of new technologies, tournaments and events” according to a press release.

ESL is owned by MTG’s Turtle Entertainment. Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, MTG’s president and CEO, commented on the expanded partnership.

“With the support of Intel, ESL produces world-class stadium esports events while contributing to the global expansion of competitive gaming,” Lindemann said. “Mutually beneficial partnerships are a key driver of this rapidly developing industry, which brings technology and entertainment together to create memorable experiences for esports fans around the world.”

As a part of this extended partnership, Intel will continue to support ESL via the ESL One and Intel Extreme Masters tournaments, which will soon enter its 14th season. The tournaments will expand to “more Asian markets” in 2019. Intel will also continue to power the “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” Pro League and the $1,000,000 Intel Grand Slam esports competition.